Travis Scott Name-Drops Kylie Jenner’s Implant Size In New Song ‘Rosary’, Internet Stunned | Hollywood News

Travis Scott appears to reference ex Kylie Jenner’s breast implant size in ‘Rosary’, reviving buzz around her viral cosmetic surgery confession.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner share two children and continue to co-parent despite their split.

Nearly three years after their final breakup, Kylie Jenner has found her way back into Travis Scott’s music and fans are dissecting the reference line by line. The rapper seemingly alluded to his famous ex in a verse from Don Toliver’s new song ‘Rosary’, which dropped on Toliver’s latest album OCTANE on January 30.

The lyric in question has quickly gone viral, with listeners convinced Scott was nodding to Jenner’s much-discussed cosmetic surgery details, which she publicly revealed last year.

On the track, Travis raps, “She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest (Scott, Yeah). Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test (Straight up),” a line fans immediately connected to Jenner’s past confession.

The “44-5 C” reference mirrors the exact specifications Jenner once shared about her breast implants. The Kylie Cosmetics founder — who shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with Scott — made headlines in June 2025 when she candidly responded to a fan on TikTok asking about her procedure.

At the time, a TikTok user praised Jenner’s look, calling it “the most perfect natural looking boob job ever,” and directly asked the reality star for details. Jenner surprised fans by replying in the comments with specifics, writing, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!” She even named her surgeon, Beverly Hills-based Dr Garth Fisher, adding, “Hope this helps lol.”

Kylie Jenner’s Candid Past Admissions

Before that viral moment, Jenner had largely stayed quiet about her cosmetic surgery. However, she did open up on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, revealing that she had gotten her breasts done before welcoming Stormi in 2018.

“I got my breasts done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,” she said, adding that they were still healing at the time. Jenner also admitted she had regrets, stating, “I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

Jenner and Scott first sparked romance rumours in 2017 and dated on and off for several years before splitting for good in early 2023. Shortly after, Jenner began dating actor Timothée Chalamet, and the two remain together.

Despite their breakup, Jenner and Scott continue to co-parent amicably, frequently coming together for milestones — including a joint celebration for their children’s birthdays earlier this month.

