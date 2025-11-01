‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News

Team India players have backed the women’s team to defeat South Africa and win the World Cup trophy on Sunday (Images via Getty Images, X/Screengrab)

As India women team gear up to face South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, messages of support have poured in from across the cricketing fraternity. The BCCI on Saturday night released a video featuring several top men’s cricketers and head coach Gautam Gambhir, all sending their best wishes to Harmanpreet Kaur and her side ahead of the title clash.

Gambhir led the chorus of encouragement, urging the team to embrace the big occasion. “On behalf of the entire support staff and the Indian team, I want to wish the women’s team all the very best. Enjoy the occasion, be fearless and don’t be scared of making a mistake. You’ve already made the entire country proud,” Gambhir said.Watch the video here T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav also shared a heartfelt message, praising the team’s campaign and asking them to stay true to their game. “Wishing the women’s team all the very best for the World Cup final. Just enjoy the occasion and be yourself. I think you’ve had an amazing campaign till now,” he said. Among the many messages, pacer Arshdeep Singh’s stood out for its trademark humour and confidence. “We just want to wish you luck. The trophy is here only. You just have to pick it up,” he said, smiling. Other Indian stars including Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jitesh Sharma also sent their wishes, joining fans in rallying behind the team ahead of their historic outing. Gambhir concluded his message with a clear call to arms, to “bring the cup home,” while Suryakumar echoed the sentiment, urging the side to make one “last push for India.”

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team is chasing its first-ever ICC title, with the World Cup final marking India’s third appearance in the tournament decider. Their opponents, South Africa, are in their maiden final, setting the stage for a defining moment in women’s cricket.