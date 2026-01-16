Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Box Office Flop: How Much Did Kartik Aaryan Get Paid? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 17, 2026, 03:08 IST

Kartik Aaryan reportedly earned a whopping Rs 50 crore for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera but returned Rs 15 crore post-release as a gesture to Dharma Productions.

Kartik Aaryan’s box office streak hit a pause with the underwhelming performance of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, but the actor still commanded one of the highest paychecks of his career. Reports confirm that Dharma Productions paid Kartik a substantial remuneration for the romantic comedy, which starred Ananya Panday and was directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Despite the film’s poor reception, a source close to the project revealed to Times Now.com that Kartik was paid Rs 50 crore, making it the highest figure for a lead actor at Dharma Productions after Ranbir Kapoor. The source explained, “Kartik Aaryan’s remuneration for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is Rs 50 crore. It’s highly unusual to command such a price from a premium production house like Dharma Production.”

The source added, “Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion, Kartik’s market value has gone up substantially.” Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and other films over the past two to three years, Kartik emerged as the new face of commercial cinema, and his first collaboration with Dharma Productions after exiting Dostana 2 was highly anticipated.

Kartik Returns Rs 15 Crore After Film Flop

Despite some industry rumours of a fallout between Kartik and Karan Johar’s Dharma or DCAA, a Bollywood Hungama report denied such claims. A source clarified, “In fact, Kartik extended a gesture of support towards his producer days after the film’s release by waiving off Rs 15 crores from his fee.”

This move is seen as an acknowledgment of the film’s underperformance and as a professional gesture to maintain goodwill with Dharma Productions. The romantic comedy, which reportedly had a budget of Rs 90 crore, ultimately grossed under Rs 50 crore worldwide, marking a rare commercial miss for Kartik in recent years.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also marked Kartik’s second collaboration with director Sameer Vidwans, following Satyaprem Ki Katha, which performed decently at the box office despite mixed reviews.

