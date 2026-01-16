Unseen Photo From Sidharth Malhotra’s 41st Birthday Celebration With Kiara Advani Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 22:00 IST

An inside photo from Sidharth Malhotra’s 41st birthday celebration with wife Kiara Advani has surfaced online, offering a rare glimpse into the couple’s intimate celebration.

Sidharth Malhotra rang in his 41st birthday on January 16 with an intimate celebration hosted by wife Kiara Advani, and a warm inside picture from the evening has now surfaced online. The photo, shared by Indian stage magician and mentalist Akshay Laxman, captures the trio smiling after what he described as an unforgettable night.

Sharing the image, Akshay wrote in his caption, “Thank you, SID & KIARA for making me a part of Sid’s 40th!! A standing ovation from your guests made all the hard work so so worth it… what an amazing evening!!” The snapshot offers a rare glimpse into the couple’s close-knit celebration, away from the spotlight.

Kiara Advani’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Sidharth

Earlier, Kiara marked the occasion with a deeply personal birthday post for her husband. She shared two photos and a video on Instagram. One photo featured Sidharth, while another showed his birthday cake with the words “Daddy Cool” and “Saraayah’s papa” written on it. The video captured Kiara singing Happy Birthday and sharing a tender moment with him.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one—inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one. Happy Birthday, husband.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Family Life

Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. The couple revealed her name later in a joint Instagram post in November, writing, “From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra.” Since then, the two have largely kept their family life private, sharing only select moments with fans.

What’s Next on the Work Front

On the professional front, Kiara is preparing for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Sidharth, meanwhile, will next be seen in Vvan: Force Of The Forrest, where he stars opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.

