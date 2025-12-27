Updated WTC points table: What England’s win in Melbourne means for India | Cricket News

England’s Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates (AP/PTI)

England produced a stunning Boxing Day result at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, pulling off a memorable four-wicket win over Australia that carried significance well beyond the Ashes scoreline. Although Australia had already sealed the urn with a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, the victory marked a rare and much-needed breakthrough for the visitors, ending a 19-Test winless run in Australia. The result also sent ripples through the ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 standings. Australia had entered the match with a flawless record and a perfect 100 per cent points percentage. The defeat brought that run to an end, handing them their first loss of the current cycle and opening up the race for the rest of the field.

Gautam Gambhir’s year as India coach ends like it started – on a chaotic note

Australia remain firmly at the top of the table despite the setback, but their points percentage has dropped from 100 to 85.71. While they are still well placed to qualify for the WTC final, the cushion they enjoyed over New Zealand has been reduced, making the contest at the top slightly tighter. For England, the win provided a valuable boost in an otherwise challenging campaign. Ben Stokes’ side have now collected 12 points in the cycle, lifting their points percentage to 35.18. However, they continue to sit seventh in the standings, with significant ground to make up on India and the teams placed above them.

WTC Points Table :

WTC Points Table

New Zealand and South Africa stand to gain the most from Australia finally dropping points. With the leaders no longer perfect, the battle for top spot, and the confidence that comes with it, is very much alive. India currently occupy sixth place with a points percentage of 48.15. With Australia and New Zealand maintaining strong positions, India will need an almost flawless run in their upcoming fixtures to push into the top two. England, while still behind India, will be aiming to close that gap after adding another win to their tally. The focus now shifts to Sydney, where the final Test of the Ashes series begins at the SCG on January 4. Australia will be eager to reassert their authority, while England will hope the momentum from Melbourne helps them climb further up the World Test Championship table.