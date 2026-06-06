Varanasi To Feature War Between Rama And Kumbhkarna; Peddi Director Reacts To Backlash Over Janhvi Role | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 06, 2026, 22:11 IST

Varanasi will host a grand depiction of the battle between Rama and Kumbhkarna; Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana addressed backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s role.

Varanasi will feature a battle between Rama and Kumbhkarna; Peddi director addressed backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s role.

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in recent times, will feature a fight scene between Rama and Kumbhkarna from The Ramayana, as confirmed by the director’s father. The scene will be a 30-minute sequence which will leave fans in awe.

For More: SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi To Feature A 30-Minute ‘War Between Rama And Kumbhkarna’, Confirms Writer

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana has reacted to the backlash the film has been facing for the alleged oversexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor. In a recent interview, the filmmaker argued that while they wanted to present a ‘playful romance’ between Janhvi and Ram Charan in the movie, the final scenes did not come out as intended.

For More: Peddi Director Reacts To Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor’s Oversexualisation: ‘We’ll Be More Careful’

Actor Shilpa Shinde’s recent revelation about filing a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli has landed her in a huge mess. The actress, on a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, alleged that she had no other option. Following this, many actors called out Shilpa. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded action against her. Amid this, Shilpa has posted a fresh video to share her side of the story.

For More: ‘Stop Spreading False Narratives’: Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Backlash Over Fake Sexual Harassment Case

Shalin Bhanot has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life after his separation from Dalljiet Kaur. The actor recalled how, after their marriage ended, he felt as though everything had collapsed around him and he eventually returned to his hometown, Jabalpur, in a deeply distressed state.

For More: Shalin Bhanot Says Life Felt ‘Over’ After Dalljiet Kaur Separation: ‘Main Hatash Ho Gaya Tha’

As anticipation builds around Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, the team is set to mark a special moment at the Attari Border with a musical tribute dedicated to the Border Security Force. Titled Jai Ho – A Tribute To The Bravehearts, the event will see Padma Bhushan awardee, two-time Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman perform at the iconic Attari Border on June 7.

For More: Imtiaz Ali, A.R. Rahman To Honour BSF Jawans At Attari Border Ahead Of Main Vaapas Aaunga

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