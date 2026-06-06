রবিবার, ০৭ জুন ২০২৬, ০৭:৪৮ অপরাহ্ন
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৬ শিশুর পরিবারকে ৮০ লাখ টাকা করে দেবে আদ্-দ্বীন হাসপাতাল যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে উৎসবস্থলের কাছে গোলাগুলি, আহত ১২ টানা ১৬ দিনের দীর্ঘ ছুটি শেষে আজ খুলেছে শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান কালিয়াকৈরে যৌতুকের টাকার জন্য গৃহবধুকে হত্যার হুমকি নীলফামারীতে নিষিদ্ধ ছাত্রলীগের সাবেক নেতা গ্রেফতার কর্ণফুলীতে পুকুরে ডুবে ৬ বছরের শিশুর মৃত্যু, জীবিত উদ্ধার আরেক শিশু IND vs AFG: Sriganganagar’s Manav Suthar ends Rajasthan’s 12-year Test drought | Cricket News Varanasi To Feature War Between Rama And Kumbhkarna; Peddi Director Reacts To Backlash Over Janhvi Role | Bollywood News শেরপুরে জেলা ছাত্রদলের সাবেক সভাপতি শওকতের নেতৃত্বে শুভেচ্ছা মিছিল অনুষ্ঠিত দৌলতপুরে গ্রীষ্মকালীন পেঁয়াজ ও বীজ উৎপাদনে বিপ্লব: স্বয়ংসম্পূর্ণতার লক্ষ্য
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Varanasi To Feature War Between Rama And Kumbhkarna; Peddi Director Reacts To Backlash Over Janhvi Role | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৬ জুন, ২০২৬
  • ৫১ সময় দেখুন
Varanasi To Feature War Between Rama And Kumbhkarna; Peddi Director Reacts To Backlash Over Janhvi Role | Bollywood News


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Varanasi will host a grand depiction of the battle between Rama and Kumbhkarna; Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana addressed backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s role.

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Varanasi will feature a battle between Rama and Kumbhkarna; Peddi director addressed backlash over Janhvi Kapoor's role.

Varanasi will feature a battle between Rama and Kumbhkarna; Peddi director addressed backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s role.

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in recent times, will feature a fight scene between Rama and Kumbhkarna from The Ramayana, as confirmed by the director’s father. The scene will be a 30-minute sequence which will leave fans in awe.

For More: SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi To Feature A 30-Minute ‘War Between Rama And Kumbhkarna’, Confirms Writer

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana has reacted to the backlash the film has been facing for the alleged oversexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor. In a recent interview, the filmmaker argued that while they wanted to present a ‘playful romance’ between Janhvi and Ram Charan in the movie, the final scenes did not come out as intended.

For More: Peddi Director Reacts To Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor’s Oversexualisation: ‘We’ll Be More Careful’

Actor Shilpa Shinde’s recent revelation about filing a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli has landed her in a huge mess. The actress, on a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, alleged that she had no other option. Following this, many actors called out Shilpa. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded action against her. Amid this, Shilpa has posted a fresh video to share her side of the story.

For More: ‘Stop Spreading False Narratives’: Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Backlash Over Fake Sexual Harassment Case

Shalin Bhanot has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life after his separation from Dalljiet Kaur. The actor recalled how, after their marriage ended, he felt as though everything had collapsed around him and he eventually returned to his hometown, Jabalpur, in a deeply distressed state.

For More: Shalin Bhanot Says Life Felt ‘Over’ After Dalljiet Kaur Separation: ‘Main Hatash Ho Gaya Tha’

As anticipation builds around Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, the team is set to mark a special moment at the Attari Border with a musical tribute dedicated to the Border Security Force. Titled Jai Ho – A Tribute To The Bravehearts, the event will see Padma Bhushan awardee, two-time Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman perform at the iconic Attari Border on June 7.

For More: Imtiaz Ali, A.R. Rahman To Honour BSF Jawans At Attari Border Ahead Of Main Vaapas Aaunga

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে উৎসবস্থলের কাছে গোলাগুলি, আহত ১২

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কালিয়াকৈরে যৌতুকের টাকার জন্য গৃহবধুকে হত্যার হুমকি

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কর্ণফুলীতে পুকুরে ডুবে ৬ বছরের শিশুর মৃত্যু, জীবিত উদ্ধার আরেক শিশু

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