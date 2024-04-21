রবিবার , ২১ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vicky Kaushal Asked Brother Sunny to Check His Exam Paper In His Sleep: ‘He Had Slept 45 Minutes’

sunny kaushal vicky kaushal 2024 01 60ccbd77a7f2d07e9832b44ebe985db0


Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal are the sons of action director Sham Kaushal.

In the latest episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, brothers Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal poked fun at each other.

In the latest episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, comedian-host Kapil Sharma had a blast with actors and brothers Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. During the show, Sunny remembered funny times with Vicky. Once, Vicky talked in his sleep, and Sunny played along. Sunny said that as a kid, Vicky talked in his sleep.

Sunny said, “As a child, he (Vicky) would talk in his sleep. People usually blabber in their sleep, he used to give an entire performance. I would get confused if he is awake or asleep. I still remember, one night I was going to sleep and he had slept 45 minutes before me, so he was in deep sleep. We used to share a room. He suddenly threw his blanket away and said, ‘Check it.’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘I am done with my paper, check it.”

Sunny knew about Vicky’s sleep talking habit. He’d gently engage Vicky in conversation until he fell asleep again. Vicky recounted a funny incident involving his mother, where he woke up and blurted out, ‘He snatched your purse’ leaving his mom puzzled.

Vicky also joked that when he and Sunny would go out with their father, they would often find Sunny falling into the gutter. The actor also shared that when they were kids, they were scared of a particular guest coming to their home. They knew that if the guest arrived, he and Sunny would have to dance in front of them.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Chava. It is directed by filmmaker Laxman Utekar, known for movies like Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi (2021), Luka Chuppi (2019) and more. Utekar and Vicky Kaushal will work together once again after their previous venture, romantic-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023). Chhava is reported to be a period drama, where Vicky will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna.

