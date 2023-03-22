বুধবার , ২২ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৮ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal Shares Motivational Post After Injury; Netizens Wish Him Speedy Recovery

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২২, ২০২৩ ৯:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
anupam mittal 1


Published By: Bhawna Arya

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 20:41 IST

Anupam Mittal suffers arm, shoulder injury.

Anupam Mittal suffers arm, shoulder injury.

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal suffered a shoulder injury recently. He shared a video on Instagram and his fans wish him speedy recovery.

Anupam Mittal, CEO and founder of Shaadi.com, recently suffered an injury. On Wednesday, he uploaded a montage video of himself that incorporated a number of stills. Anupam injured his left shoulder and arm. The video shows him lying on a hospital bed with bandages wrapped around his arm. Anupam seems to be bouncing back, as the next picture shows him flaunting his bicep while posing for the camera. The entrepreneur shared the video with Josh Franklin’s Stronger being played in the background.

Taking to the caption, Anupam penned down a lengthy note detailing his physical state. He explained how he has been pushing harder to get back in shape. Anupam’s caption read, “Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye … fight harder. Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you feel you are almost there, life seems to send you right back to square one. Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we can do is …. rise again.”

Several fans and followers took to the comments section wishing him to recover soon and urged him to “Take Care”. Many hinted at his reality show Shark Tank and claimed that sharks recover more speedily than humans. A user wrote, “Sharks heal faster than humans. You will be up and running in no time.” Another one called him an inspiration and wrote, “When you are an inspiration for others, you have to prove it multiple ways..” Some were even seen cracking jokes to lift up his mood, as a user wrote, “Seems someone asked Anupam for 1 billion dollars valuation ..jokes apart wish you a speedy recovery, Anupam.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal is one of the sharks on Shark Tank India Season 2. Apart from the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, the second season of the business reality show also features five other sharks including, the Co-Founder-CMO of boAt Aman Gupta, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, Co-Founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com Amit Jain. Shark Tank Season 2 is being hosted by Rahul Dua.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

bhawna
Bhawna Arya

Bhawna Arya, Sub Editor at News18, is a cine buff, a lifestyle and fashion blogger who gets an adrenaline rush by being around calming music and cinemRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm NASIR 1
ওয়ার্ডে সম্মেলনের বিরোধিতায় ক্ষুব্ধ আ জ ম নাছির
বাংলাদেশ
1679498625 photo
Lakshya Sen crashes out; Srikanth, Manjunath advance in Swiss Open | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা
Network Problem
ফোনে নেটওয়ার্ক আর চার্জ থাকা সত্ত্বেও কল করার ক্ষেত্রে অসুবিধা? এই উপায়গুলিতেই কিন্তু হবে মুশকিল আসান – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আনোয়ারা উপজেলা আওয়ামীলীগের পূর্ণাঙ্গ কমিটি ঘোষণা
আনোয়ারা উপজেলা আওয়ামীলীগের পূর্ণাঙ্গ কমিটি ঘোষণা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Rapist Arrested at CTG 27 01 2022

এসিড মারার হুমকি দিয়ে ধর্ষণ, দণ্ডিত ব্যক্তি গ্রেফতার

 wm toshiba 9112021

তোশিবা ভেঙে ৩ কোম্পানি

 mig.

A Look at IAF’s Mighty Fighter Jet Fleet- Rafale, Sukhoi and More

 superman jon kent

DC’s New Superman, Jon Kent, Comes Out As Bisexual in Upcoming Comic

Does COVID-19 Cause Erectile Dysfunction and Can Home Remedies Cure It?

 studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 30

Google Meet, Google Classroom-এ আসতে চলেছে বেশ কিছু নতুন ফিচার! জানুন – News18 Bangla

 New Project 20 1

Nubia Red Magic 7 Gaming Smartphone : মোবাইল গেম এ বার আরও আকর্ষণীয়, বাজারে আসছে ন্যুবিয়া রেড ম্যাজিক ৭ গেমিং মোবাইল!

 received 3003705063283232

বাঁশখালীর বিপক্ষে বিশাল জয় পেয়েছে আনোয়ারা

 happy new year new year 2022 wishes images

Images, Wishes in English and Hindi, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Greetings and BTS Video to Share

 kim taehyung 2

Kim Taehyung Gets ‘Rejected’ by ARMY During PTD Concert, His Reaction is Priceless