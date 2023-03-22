Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal Shares Motivational Post After Injury; Netizens Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Anupam Mittal, CEO and founder of Shaadi.com, recently suffered an injury. On Wednesday, he uploaded a montage video of himself that incorporated a number of stills. Anupam injured his left shoulder and arm. The video shows him lying on a hospital bed with bandages wrapped around his arm. Anupam seems to be bouncing back, as the next picture shows him flaunting his bicep while posing for the camera. The entrepreneur shared the video with Josh Franklin’s Stronger being played in the background.

Taking to the caption, Anupam penned down a lengthy note detailing his physical state. He explained how he has been pushing harder to get back in shape. Anupam’s caption read, “Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye … fight harder. Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you feel you are almost there, life seems to send you right back to square one. Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we can do is …. rise again.”

Several fans and followers took to the comments section wishing him to recover soon and urged him to “Take Care”. Many hinted at his reality show Shark Tank and claimed that sharks recover more speedily than humans. A user wrote, “Sharks heal faster than humans. You will be up and running in no time.” Another one called him an inspiration and wrote, “When you are an inspiration for others, you have to prove it multiple ways..” Some were even seen cracking jokes to lift up his mood, as a user wrote, “Seems someone asked Anupam for 1 billion dollars valuation ..jokes apart wish you a speedy recovery, Anupam.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal is one of the sharks on Shark Tank India Season 2. Apart from the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, the second season of the business reality show also features five other sharks including, the Co-Founder-CMO of boAt Aman Gupta, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, Co-Founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com Amit Jain. Shark Tank Season 2 is being hosted by Rahul Dua.

Read all the Latest Movies News here