Congress Might Field Sonia or Priyanka Gandhi for Himachal Pradesh’s Rajya Sabha Seat

Congress’ Himachal Pradesh unit President Pratibha Singh said that Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be fielded for the Rajya Sabha seat coming up in the state if they wish so.

This comes amid the already rife speculation that a Gandhi family member might take up the Rajya Sabha berth coming up in Himachal Pradesh.

“It is possible. We will discuss with them, and if they find it appropriate, this seat can be given to them,” Singh was quoted as saying by Times of India.

A five-term Lok Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, who now represents Rae Bareli, had stepped back from every day politics citing health reasons. Now question remains that if she does go for the Rajya Sabha seat, will Priyanka be the one to replace her in the upcoming general elections.

Or it could be a vice-versa, that Priyanka takes up the Rajya Sabha seat and Sonia Gandhi contests in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the grand-old party’s Telangana Pradesh Election Committee on Tuesday passed a resolution authorising party’s National president Mallikarjun Kharge to finalise its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, where three vacancies from the state need to be filled.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said a unanimous resolution was passed authorising Kharge and the Congress Central Election Committee to finalise the candidates.

The meeting, which was attended by the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and other leaders, saw talks on Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha elections and finalised an action plan.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy said applications from likely candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be accepted at Gandhi Bhavan.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats and the candidates for these are likely to be finalised by the party by February 15, Reddy told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)