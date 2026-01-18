Vijay Varma Calls 2016 A ‘Milestone Year,’ Recalls Working With Amitabh Bachchan, Meeting Irrfan Khan | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 17:43 IST

Vijay Varma reflects on 2016 as a milestone year, recalling Pink, meeting Sachin Tendulkar and Irrfan Khan, and the phase when his career quietly began to change.

Vijay Varma revisited 2016 as a milestone year that shaped his journey

As the nostalgia-driven 2016 throwback trend gathers momentum across social media, Vijay Varma has joined in by reflecting on a year that quietly but decisively shaped his life and career. The actor recently shared a series of throwback moments, revisiting 2016 as a pivotal chapter marked by firsts, chance encounters, and formative experiences.

Calling it a milestone phase, Vijay described the year as one where long-held aspirations began turning into lived realities.

‘2016 Was Sort of a Milestone Year for Me’

Sharing a candid note alongside unseen memories, Vijay wrote, “2016 was sort of a milestone year for me.. I got to work with Big B and Shoojit da on movie Pink with the lovely cast and crew. Met god @sachintendulkar. Took selfie with a golden toilet at Bachchan’s Made gym buddies @sanyamalhotra_ and @fatimasanashaikh Met my hero @irrfan Worked on Yaara with @tigmanshudhulia sir with @mevidyutjammwal and @theamitsadh Music video Naina Bawre with my friend @reemsen and overall goofed around with my new found mini fame.”

The post struck a chord with fans, offering a glimpse into a time when Vijay was navigating early recognition while absorbing lessons from some of the industry’s most respected names.

From Aspiration to Experience

Looking back, 2016 stands out as a year when Vijay Varma stepped into spaces he had once only imagined. Working alongside Amitabh Bachchan under Shoojit Sircar’s direction in Pink, meeting icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Irrfan Khan, and forming lasting friendships with contemporaries all contributed to a subtle but meaningful shift in his trajectory.

A decade on, those memories continue to resonate not as markers of instant stardom, but as reminders of steady growth and earned confidence.

What’s Next for Vijay Varma

On the work front, Vijay Varma is set to appear next in Matka King, a period crime thriller series created and directed by Nagraj Manjule. The project marks another significant chapter in the actor’s evolving body of work as he continues to explore complex, layered characters across formats.

First Published: January 18, 2026, 17:43 IST

News movies bollywood Vijay Varma Calls 2016 A ‘Milestone Year,’ Recalls Working With Amitabh Bachchan, Meeting Irrfan Khan