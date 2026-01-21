Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals How He Convinced Farida Jalal To Abuse In O’Romeo: ‘It Is Necessary…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 21, 2026, 20:56 IST

Vishal Bhardwaj got Farida Jalal to use mild abuse in O’Romeo.

Vishal Bhardwaj has revealed how he convinced legendary actress Farida Jalal to use abusive words in his upcoming movie O’Romeo. On Wednesday, the filmmaker was talking at the trailer launch of Shahid Kapoor’s starrer in Mumbai when he shared that he convinced Farida Jalal by explaining to her that the dialogue was necessary.

“The first thing I told Farida ji was that there was a question of abusive language in the scene. She asked what it was and if it was very bad, and I said that whatever the language is, it is necessary for the character,” Vishal said.

“The character of Shahid is someone the whole city fears, the underworld fears, but in front of his grandmother, he is powerless. She could have controlled him completely. That was the character, and Farida ji accepted it,” the director added.

Bhardwaj further praised the veteran star and stated, “She delivered the line with such intensity that it went viral. We made her wait a lot for the shoot, and it was very painful for her, but we are extremely thankful to her for being a part of this film.”

Farida Jalal On Using A Cuss Word In O’Romeo

Previously, while speaking to Zoom, Farida also opened up about abusing in the movie and said, “I didn’t know what to say. I was so overwhelmed that he was there and I was going to work with him. Nahin rehne dijiye, chhod dijiye – aise toh main bolne wali nahin thi (No, no, leave it, let it be—I wasn’t going to say it like that). This man, with whom I always wanted to work, sat across from me. All I said was, nangi nangi, gandi gandi gaaliyan main nahin dungi. Chhoti wali, mamuli-si ho toh de sakti hoon (I will not use explicit, filthy abuses. If it’s a small and mild one, I can say that). Mere hisaab se zyada nangi, gandi nahi thi. Maa-behen toh nahin bolungi (According to me, it wasn’t overly explicit or dirty. I won’t use cuss words involving mother or sister). He started laughing and understood where I came from.”

About O’Romeo

O Romeo is Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj’s debut collaboration. The film also marks Vishal’s reunion with Shahid after over eight years. The two previously worked together on films like Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). The film is also Triptii Dimri’s debut collaboration with Vishal and Shahid.

O Romeo is expected to be a visually stunning action thriller that combines strong drama, scenic visuals, and emotional storytelling. The film will hit theatres on February 14, 2026.

