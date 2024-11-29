WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ stunning flying catch against England | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: New Zealand ‘s Glenn Phillips added another unbelievable catch to his career as took a one-handed screamer on the second day of the 1st Test against England at Hagley Oval , Christchurch on Friday.

England batters Harry Brook and Ollie Pope were putting their team in a position of strength and the Kiwis were desperate to break the partnership that had just cross the 150-run mark.

Tim Southee was brought back in the attack and the bowling change worked for New Zealand. Southee bowled a 125.9kph delivery wide of off-stumps and seeing the width on offer and Pope shaped to cut.

Pope made good contact and didn’t bother to keep the shot down and hit it in air, but Phillips flew like a bird to his right at gully and plucked it out of thin air.

It was absolute acrobatic stuff from Phillips as he was horizontal and parallel to the ground while taking the catch one-handed.

The dismissal broke the 151-run Brook-Pope partnership.

Watch the catch here:

England had bowled out New Zealand for 348 on Day 1.