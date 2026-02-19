When Salim Khan Recalled Split With Javed Akhtar: ‘I Got Up, Shook Hands…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: February 20, 2026, 03:02 IST

Salim Khan recalls the day Javed Akhtar said he wanted to separate, revealing how the legendary Salim-Javed duo ended their iconic Bollywood run.

The creative partnership of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar remains one of the most celebrated collaborations in Hindi cinema. Together, the legendary duo — popularly known as Salim-Javed — reshaped Bollywood storytelling and delivered a string of blockbusters that continue to define generations.

Yet, at the peak of their success, the two writers decided to part ways — a move that stunned the industry.

The Day Javed Akhtar Asked To Separate

In a throwback interview, Salim Khan once recalled the exact moment Javed Akhtar informed him of his decision to pursue a separate path. The conversation, he said, was calm but unexpected.

Khan said on Doordarshan, “One day, I was working in the evening. He (Javed) told me that ‘I wanted to separate’. So I really felt that I didn’t listen properly. He said, ‘I want to do different work’. I told him that he would not have thought of this five minutes ago. So he said that he had been thinking for some time. I got up, shook hands, and went towards my car, which was parked outside. He started coming to the car. Then I turned my car towards the house and said, ‘I can take care of myself.’”

The dignified exchange marked the end of an era. Despite the split, the two maintained mutual respect over the years — something that was evident when Javed Akhtar was recently seen visiting Salim Khan at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital during a health scare.

A Partnership That Changed Bollywood

Between 1970 and 1982, Salim-Javed wrote 24 films, 22 of which were major commercial successes. Their work elevated the status of screenwriters in an industry that had long placed actors and directors at the forefront.

Among their most iconic films is Sholay, a cult classic that continues to be revered decades later. Their filmography also includes Deewar, Zanjeer and Don — stories that shaped the “angry young man” era of Hindi cinema.

Interestingly, the duo first met in 1966 on the sets of Sarhadi Lootera. At the time, Salim was acting, while Javed worked as a clapper boy. What began as a professional acquaintance soon turned into one of Indian cinema’s most powerful creative alliances.

