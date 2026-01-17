‘Why Commercialise Something Sacred?’: Investors Question Spiritual Brand On Shark Tank India 5 | Television News

Last Updated: January 17, 2026, 15:17 IST

Viraj Bahl questioned why something so sacred needed to be commercialised after Japam, a “spiritual wearables” brand founder, asked for Rs 1.5 crore for 1% equity.

Pitcher called Namita Thapar’s offer UNFAIR. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shark Tank India 5, which premiered over two weeks ago, continues to generate buzz with its mix of innovative pitches, insights, and drama. In the latest episode, a “spiritual wearables” brand caught attention after its founder claimed to sell “real” products, though his definition of authenticity raised eyebrows, as the items were tested in labs chosen by his own company and certified internally.

The pitcher, Ritoban Chakrabarti from Mohali, presented his brand Japam and sought a valuation of Rs 150 crore. While the valuation faced little pushback, one shark did question the ethics of monetising faith-based products. Despite the concerns, Ritoban managed to secure a deal with two sharks.

Sharks Question On Spirituality And Superstition

Ritoban opened his pitch by sharing a childhood anecdote, revealing that an astrologer had once predicted he would do “do numbri ka kaam,” which he later interpreted as becoming an entrepreneur. He explained that his business focuses on selling rudraksh, spiritual beads, and other stones, and claimed the company is on track to close the financial year with a revenue of around Rs 60 crore.

Seeking an investment of Rs 1.5 crore for 1 per cent equity, Ritoban pitched his brand before a panel comprising Namita Thapar, Varun Alagh, Viraj Bahl, Kunal Bahl, and Vineeta Singh.

During the discussion, Namita questioned him about the fine line between spirituality and superstition, given the nature of his products. Ritoban acknowledged that fear and spirituality are closely linked, adding that people should follow whatever gives them belief and comfort. He further argued that the market for spiritual merchandise is largely unorganised and said his goal was to promote authenticity: “asliyat ko badhava dena.”

Viraj Bahl Asks Why Did Something So Sacred Need To Be Commercialised?

Concerns grew when Vineeta Singh took a closer look at Japam’s authenticity certificate. Ritoban explained that his company chooses the labs for testing and then issues certificates for its own products. Despite the obvious questions this raised, the sharks did not probe further into the process.

Viraj Bahl then shared that he wears a sacred thread from a temple that holds deep personal value and was given to him for free. He questioned why something so sacred needed to be commercialised.

To this Ritoban replied, “The question about ‘what’s real’ wasn’t being answered, and this was not being answered for decades. There is a reason why you go on pilgrimages and donate money there.”

Shark Tank India 5 Pitcher Calls Namita Thapar’s Offer Unfair

While Viraj, Vineeta Singh and Kunal Bahl stepped back, Namita Thapar and Varun Algah offered a joint deal that included royalty. Namita openly said she was anti-superstition but still felt that a “real player” was needed in this space.

Ritoban called the offer unfair and questioned the royalty structure: “Then what have you put on the table?” Although Kunal was already out, he supported the founder’s concern and called it a valid question. This sparked a tense moment, with Namita snapping back, “Tu toh bahar hai na… yeh kyu baat kar rahe hain?”

Namita later revised the offer by reducing the equity while retaining the royalty clause. Despite Kunal continuing to point out that the deal carried zero risk for the sharks, Ritoban eventually accepted the offer.

Japam sealed the deal at Rs 1.5 crore for 1 per cent equity with a 1x royalty, keeping the valuation at Rs 150 crore.

First Published: January 17, 2026, 15:17 IST

News movies television ‘Why Commercialise Something Sacred?’: Investors Question Spiritual Brand On Shark Tank India 5