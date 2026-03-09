XO, Kitty Season 3 Trailer: Lana Condor Returns As Lara Jean To Guide Her Sister | Watch | Web-series News

Last Updated: March 10, 2026, 02:22 IST

The trailer for XO, Kitty Season 3 is finally here, and it brings a heartwarming reunion that fans of the franchise have been waiting for. The upcoming season will see Lana Condor reprise her role as Lara Jean Song Covey, offering sisterly guidance to her younger sibling Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart.

Released by Netflix ahead of the show’s April 2 premiere, the new trailer teases an emotional and dramatic final year for Kitty at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). As she navigates love, friendships and her future, Kitty finds herself needing advice from the one person who knows her best — her big sister.

Senior Year At KISS Brings New Challenges

Season 3 picks up with Kitty returning to Seoul for her senior year at KISS. Determined to make the most of her last year in South Korea, she creates a “senior sunset list” — a plan to balance academics, personal growth and meaningful experiences before graduation.

The trailer shows Kitty trying to focus more on school and preparing for college while also reconnecting with her Korean heritage and spending time with family. However, her biggest emotional challenge revolves around her complicated relationship with her classmate Min Ho Moon, played by Sang Heon Lee.

After months of unresolved tension, Kitty finally decides to confess her growing feelings for him. But as the trailer hints, the timing may not be on her side. The awkward and emotional moments leave fans wondering whether Kitty and Min Ho will ultimately become a couple.

The new season also introduces fresh faces to the series, including Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim and Christine Hwang. Meanwhile, Hojo Shin, who plays Kitty’s cousin Jiwon, has been promoted to a series regular.

Other returning cast members include Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah and Peter Thurnwald.

Another ‘To All The Boys’ Crossover Moment

The return of Lara Jean also brings back a beloved connection to the original To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film series. The romantic comedy franchise introduced the Song Covey sisters and built a strong fanbase around Lara Jean’s love story.

In the trailer, Lara Jean shares heartfelt advice with Kitty during a quiet moment. “We have to follow our hearts and trust that it will lead us to our next great adventure,” she tells her sister.

Condor recently expressed her excitement about returning to the character that made her a global star, saying she felt happy and honoured to step back into Lara Jean’s shoes.

XO, Kitty was created by Jenny Han, the author and writer behind The Summer I Turned Pretty and the To All the Boys universe. Unlike the films, however, the spin-off series tells an original story that is not directly adapted from any of Han’s novels.

