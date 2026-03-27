Yami Gautam Watches Dhurandhar 2 In Packed Theatre; Kunal Kamra Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For THIS Reason | Bollywood News

Last Updated: March 27, 2026, 22:00 IST

A video shared by Surilie Gautam shows Yami watching Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in a packed theatre, while Kunal Kamra slammed Ranveer Allahbadia, calling him a “stupid guy.”

Yami Gautam spotted watching Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in packed theatre in viral clip; Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia in fiery post.

A video shared by her sister Surilie Gautam on her social media account on Thursday, that was reshared by Yami, captured the candid moment, where the actress was seen seated inside a theatre, watching the film among a housefull crowd.

For More: Yami Gautam Watches Dhurandhar 2 Secretly In Packed Theatre With Sister Surilie

Comedian Kunal Kamra took to his social media and took a jibe at YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. While reacting to Ranveer’s long post, he called him a “stupid guy” and asked him to stop “pretending to be the nice guy.” He also called Ranveer a “contraceptive for creativity.”

For More: ‘Stop Pretending To Be Nice’: Kunal Kamra Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Milking’ Latent Controversy

The much-awaited return of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been confirmed, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The stunt-based reality show is gearing up for its milestone 15th season, promising an even bigger, bolder, and more thrilling experience than ever before.

For More: Khatron Ke Khiladi Returns, Season 15 Promises To Be More Bold And Daring Stunts

Actor Taylor Lautner, who gained major fandom for playing Jacob in the “Twilight” franchise, has announced that he and his wife Taylor Dome Lautner are expecting their first child.

For More: Twilight Star Taylor Lautner And Wife Tay Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child | PICS

Rishab Shetty is back in the spotlight, but this time not for a film release. The actor-director, last seen leading Kantara: Chapter 1, has reportedly stirred curiosity online after unfollowing several associates on social media.

For More: Rishab Shetty Unfollows Rukmini Vasanth, Raj B Shetty After Kantara: Chapter 1, Rift Rumours Surface

First Published: March 27, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Yami Gautam Watches Dhurandhar 2 In Packed Theatre; Kunal Kamra Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For THIS Reason