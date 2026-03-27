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Why hasn’t Mitchell Starc joined Delhi Capitals yet? Alyssa Healy gives blunt reply | Cricket News Yami Gautam Watches Dhurandhar 2 In Packed Theatre; Kunal Kamra Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For THIS Reason | Bollywood News ইতিহাসের সবচেয়ে গৌরবজনক অধ্যায় স্বাধীনতা ও মুক্তিযুদ্ধ: প্রধানমন্ত্রী ইরানের জ্বালানি স্থাপনায় হামলা স্থগিতের ঘোষণা ট্রাম্পের, কমলো তেলের দাম India beat Pakistan 3-0 to reach SAFF U20 semi-finals | Football News Ajith Kumar, Venkat Prabhu To Reunite For Mankatha 2? Here’s What Reports Suggest | Tamil Cinema News ২০২৯ পর্যন্ত ক্ষমতায় থাকার প্রস্তাব দিয়েছিল ‘ডিপ স্টেট’: আসিফ মাহমুদ Stephen Colbert, Son Team Up For New Lord Of The Rings Film At Warner Bros | Hollywood News IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans pick left-arm pacer to replace injured Prithviraj Yarra | Cricket News কুয়েটের নতুন ভাইস-চ্যান্সেলর প্রফেসর ড. মুহাম্মদ মাছুদ
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Yami Gautam Watches Dhurandhar 2 In Packed Theatre; Kunal Kamra Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For THIS Reason | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৭ মার্চ, ২০২৬
  • ৪৭ সময় দেখুন
Yami Gautam Watches Dhurandhar 2 In Packed Theatre; Kunal Kamra Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For THIS Reason | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

A video shared by Surilie Gautam shows Yami watching Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in a packed theatre, while Kunal Kamra slammed Ranveer Allahbadia, calling him a “stupid guy.”

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Yami Gautam spotted watching Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in packed theatre in viral clip; Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia in fiery post.

Yami Gautam spotted watching Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in packed theatre in viral clip; Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia in fiery post.

A video shared by her sister Surilie Gautam on her social media account on Thursday, that was reshared by Yami, captured the candid moment, where the actress was seen seated inside a theatre, watching the film among a housefull crowd.

For More: Yami Gautam Watches Dhurandhar 2 Secretly In Packed Theatre With Sister Surilie

Comedian Kunal Kamra took to his social media and took a jibe at YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. While reacting to Ranveer’s long post, he called him a “stupid guy” and asked him to stop “pretending to be the nice guy.” He also called Ranveer a “contraceptive for creativity.”

For More: ‘Stop Pretending To Be Nice’: Kunal Kamra Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Milking’ Latent Controversy

The much-awaited return of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been confirmed, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The stunt-based reality show is gearing up for its milestone 15th season, promising an even bigger, bolder, and more thrilling experience than ever before.

For More: Khatron Ke Khiladi Returns, Season 15 Promises To Be More Bold And Daring Stunts

Actor Taylor Lautner, who gained major fandom for playing Jacob in the “Twilight” franchise, has announced that he and his wife Taylor Dome Lautner are expecting their first child.

For More: Twilight Star Taylor Lautner And Wife Tay Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child | PICS

Rishab Shetty is back in the spotlight, but this time not for a film release. The actor-director, last seen leading Kantara: Chapter 1, has reportedly stirred curiosity online after unfollowing several associates on social media.

For More: Rishab Shetty Unfollows Rukmini Vasanth, Raj B Shetty After Kantara: Chapter 1, Rift Rumours Surface

First Published:

March 27, 2026, 22:00 IST

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