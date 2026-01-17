Yungblud On Idols, Rock’s Revival And His First India Show At Lollapalooza 2026 | Exclusive I N18V

Ahead of his much-awaited debut at Lollapalooza India 2026, where he’s set to headline alongside some of the biggest names in global music, British rock provocateur Yungblud finds himself at a powerful crossroads. His latest album Idols has drawn Grammy attention, reignited conversations around the future of rock, and doubled down on the emotional rawness that defines everything he stands for. In this exclusive conversation with CNN-News18’s Yatamanyu Narain, he opens up about bringing his explosive rock and roll show to Indian shores for the first time, why he believes young audiences here are ready for something unfiltered and fearless, and how music continues to bridge cultures across the world. Watch this video for more!

Last Updated: January 17, 2026, 18:30 IST