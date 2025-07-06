Zayn Malik Accuses One Direction Of Discrimination In New Track Fuschia Sea? Here’s The Truth | Hollywood News

Last Updated: July 06, 2025, 14:21 IST

Zayn Malik’s new lyrics hint at racial discrimination within One Direction, sparking outrage and support. Fans react to powerful lines from his track Fuschia Sea.

Zayn Malik’s latest track Fuschia Sea is making waves after the singer seemingly addressed racial discrimination during his time in One Direction.

Zayn Malik is finally breaking his silence — not through an interview, but through his music. The former One Direction member, who left the band on March 25, 2015, has ignited powerful conversations with the release of lyrics from his upcoming song, Fuschia Sea. Posted on Instagram to his 53.4 million followers, the emotionally charged verses delve deep into the pain, identity struggles, and racial dynamics that surrounded his time in the globally beloved boy band.

One striking lyric from the song has especially caught the internet’s attention: “Cause I worked hard in a white band and they still laughed at the Asian.” This rare, unfiltered line from Malik directly alludes to his years in One Direction — his only known musical group — and hints at racial alienation he may have felt as the sole member of South Asian descent. The lyric has sparked an outpouring of support online, with fans calling for a long-overdue apology and reckoning. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Zayn Malik deserves the BIGGEST apology from the world like RIGHT NOW,” while another commented, “YES Zayn Malik speak up. These few lines have more weight and artistry than One Direction’s entire discography.”

Another verse deepens the introspection: “Left a blue mark on a white flag. Then used blood for the painting. If my grandad could go back, lad, there’s a fat chance of a backhand.” It’s a poetic yet raw reference to the generational weight of identity, legacy, and emotional trauma. Malik appears to contrast his own experiences with the expectations and sacrifices of those before him.

As the lyrics continue, Malik reflects on fatherhood, his life with ex-partner Gigi Hadid, and raising their daughter, Khai. He reveals a profound sense of alienation, rapping: “Just a young man with his own kid and a wife now, in a new land… I never felt shame like Mufasa, my brother. If it’s all just a game or a class, then I shudder.” These lines paint a picture of a man coming to terms with the price of fame and the isolation it brought.

The emotional release has also reignited discussions about the longstanding tensions between Malik and his former bandmates—Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne—and the role that the pressures of the industry may have played in the fracture.

While there have been murmurs of a One Direction reunion following Liam Payne’s recent passing, no official plans have been confirmed. For now, Fuschia Sea is shaping up to be Zayn’s most vulnerable and powerful project yet — a reclamation of his voice, his truth, and his identity.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: