মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ অগাস্ট ২০২৬, ১০:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Zoya Akhtar Confirms Sequel After 15 Years, Hints At Story: ‘Catching Up With…’ | Bollywood News

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  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ আগস্ট, ২০২৬
  • ৩০ সময় দেখুন
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Zoya Akhtar Confirms Sequel After 15 Years, Hints At Story: ‘Catching Up With…’ | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Zoya Akhtar Confirms Sequel After 15 Years, Hints At Story: ‘Catching Up With…’

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Zoya Akhtar has confirmed that work on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 is underway, 15 years after the beloved Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol film.

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Zoya Akhtar Finally Confirms Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2.

Zoya Akhtar Finally Confirms Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2.

Zoya Akhtar has finally confirmed what fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara have been waiting years to hear: work on a sequel is underway. Fifteen years after the original became a favourite, the filmmaker has revealed that she is developing a follow-up to the Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol starrer.

The update comes after years of speculation around Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. The excitement grew further in 2025 when Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay reunited in an ad for Yas Island, with fans immediately hoping that Arjun, Kabir and Imran were finally returning.

Zoya Akhtar Confirms Work On ZNMD 2

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Monsoon Film Festival, Zoya confirmed that the sequel is being worked on. “We are on it,” she said.

She also made it clear that the project will only move ahead if the story feels right for the characters at this stage of their lives. “We don’t know what will happen and what won’t… if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice.”

That is the clearest update yet on the much-awaited sequel. Earlier this year, Zoya had been more guarded when asked about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2, saying, “When it happens, I’ll announce it.”

Fans Mistook Hrithik, Farhan And Abhay’s Ad For ZNMD 2

The 2025 Yas Island advertisement had already brought the three actors together, leading many fans to believe that a sequel announcement could be around the corner. Zoya admitted that the reaction was so strong that people initially thought the commercial itself was a trailer. “People thought it was a trailer,” she said.

The reunion had revived memories of the original film, which followed Arjun, Kabir and Imran on a life-changing trip through Spain. Released in 2011, the film starred Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah alongside the central trio. Fifteen years after its release, it continues to be described as a cult favourite.

Read More: Hrithik Roshan Gets Nostalgic As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Turns 15: ‘Deeply Cathartic Experience’

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About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

August 18, 2026, 06:45 IST

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