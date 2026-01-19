7 Films By Aamir Khan Productions That Redefined Hindi Cinema

Known as Bollywood’s ‘Mr Perfectionist’, Aamir Khan has not only shaped his career as an actor but also left a distinct imprint through his production house. Over the past two decades, films backed by Aamir Khan Productions have consistently combined commercial success with strong social messaging, prompting audiences to think beyond entertainment. From period dramas and coming-of-age romances to hard-hitting satires and socially conscious narratives, the banner has delivered stories that stand apart. Here is a look at seven such films that underline the production house’s legacy.

Lagaan: Released in 2001, Lagaan is widely regarded as more than just a film; it is an enduring emotion. Set in a small village during British rule, the story follows farmers who challenge their colonial oppressors to a game of cricket to escape an unjust tax. The film’s unique blend of sport, patriotism and period drama struck a chord across the country. Its nomination at the Academy Awards brought global recognition and revived interest in large-scale historical dramas in Hindi cinema. (Photo credit: IMDb).

Taare Zameen Par: In 2007, Taare Zameen Par marked Aamir Khan’s directorial debut and altered the national conversation around childhood and education. By sensitively portraying a child with dyslexia, the film shed light on learning disabilities and children’s psychology. It urged parents and educators to rethink rigid definitions of success, reinforcing the idea that every child learns differently. (Photo credit: IMDb).

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: A year later, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na captured the voice of urban youth with its fresh take on friendship and romance. The natural portrayal of Jai and Aditi’s relationship resonated strongly with college-goers and young audiences. Introducing Imran Khan, the film broke away from formulaic love stories and became a defining romantic drama of its time. (Photo credit: IMDb).

Peepli Live: Released in 2010, Peepli Live offered a biting satire on farmer suicides and media sensationalism. The film revolves around a debt-ridden farmer whose announcement of suicide turns into a media spectacle. Using dark humour, it exposed uncomfortable truths about political apathy and television journalism, earning both critical acclaim and international attention. (Photo credit: IMDb).

Delhi Belly: In 2011, Delhi Belly pushed the boundaries of mainstream Hindi cinema with its irreverent humour and dark comedy. The story of three flatmates accidentally getting entangled with a gangster due to a swapped package struck a chord with young viewers. Its bold language, quirky music and unconventional storytelling gave Bollywood one of its most cult comedies.(Photo credit: IMDb).

Laapataa Ladies: Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies was released in 2024 and received widespread appreciation for its gentle yet powerful commentary on patriarchy. Centred on two brides who are accidentally exchanged during a train journey, the film uses a simple premise to explore questions of identity, agency and a woman’s place in society. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film won hearts for its warmth and social relevance. (Photo credit: IMDb).