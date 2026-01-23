Abhinav Shukla Slams Troll For Body-Shaming Ira Khan Over Marathon Outfit | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 18:45 IST

Ira Khan was body-shamed for her marathon outfit after the Mumbai Marathon. Abhinav Shukla strongly defended her, calling dressing a personal choice.

Ira Khan found herself at the centre of an unnecessary online controversy after she was spotted participating in the Tata Mumbai Marathon alongside her father, actor Aamir Khan. Ira joined the run on January 18 to support the Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation, causes close to the Khan family. Dressed for comfort, she opted for a white tank top and black shorts, keeping the focus on the marathon rather than fashion.

However, a social media user took to X to criticise Ira’s appearance, targeting both her outfit and body type. Ira Khan has always been open about her struggles with body image and has even spoken about it recently. The post by the X user sparked backlash, actor Abhinav Shukla was among those who strongly reacted to the post.

Abhinav Shukla defends Ira Khan

In the now deleted X post, the user wrote, “This is Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan. The problem is not the clothes, it is the body. I do not get why people refuse to dress for their body type and still choose to walk around looking indecent. Decency never goes out of style.” The user further added, “Only XL and XXL can have a problem with this post of mine.”

The remark sparked outrage online, with many calling it out as body-shaming. Abhinav Shukla defended Ira, stating that how someone chooses to dress is a personal decision and should not be policed or judged. Abhinav also praised Ira for staying grounded despite her background, calling her one of the few star kids who appear real and down to earth.

He wrote, “One Star Kid who is real & down to earth, she doesn’t act entitled , no drama, no show off, no entourage of 5 bouncers & managers ….much of the time she and her brother are traveling in a rick dressed up like normal kids. What’s wrong here i dont understand ! She is at-least putting an effort to be active ! Dressing is purely a personal choice!”

Ira Khan opens about body image issues

Ira recently shared a video on Instagram talking about how she has faced body image issues since 2020. She said that opening up about her body image issues was even more difficult than talking about anxiety and depression.

Sharing the video she wrote, “Yes, I’m fat. Been oscillating between thinking I’m fat/unfit, becoming overweight and being obese since 2020. There’s a lot to be said about it. Definitely things I still need to figure out. But I feel at least a small shift for the better so I’ve decided to start talking about it/share. I may not be as articulate or confident as when I spoke about my depression. Unlike that, this feels a little scary. But I really think it needs to be talked about. I don’t have a diagnosed eating disorder and I’m also not an expert. Just sharing my experiences.”

