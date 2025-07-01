Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Aishwarya’s Advice; Sanvikaa Opens Up On Kissing Scene In Panchayat | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 01, 2025, 22:03 IST

Abhishek Bachchan revealed Aishwarya Rai’s advice on dealing with negativity. In other news, Panchayat fame Sanvikaa recalled turning down a kissing scene with Jitendra Kumar.

Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Aishwarya’s Advice; Sanvikaa Opens Up On Kissing Scene In Panchayat

Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about facing negativity in the showbiz world. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the criticism he gets and revealed what his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai, told him to deal with it. Recalling his wife’s advice, Abhishek added, “I still pay attention to all the negative reviews and anybody who says negative things. Sadly, as human nature pays more attention to negativity than positivity. And Aishwarya always said, it’s water off a duck’s back. Why are you concentrating on the negative stuff? Concentrate on the positive, that so much outweighs anything else.”

The easy-going chemistry between Saanvika and Jitendra Kumar has become one of the talking points of Panchayat, the hit rural drama that continues to win over audiences with each season. But behind the scenes of Panchayat Season 4, the actress, who plays Rinki in the TVF OTT series, made a personal decision that changed a key moment in the script — she turned down a kissing scene with Jitendra Kumar.

Aamir Khan and Samay Raina recently sat down for a chess match. Guess who won? The Bollywood superstar. On Tuesday, Samay Raina took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he was seen spending time with Aamir Khan and playing a game of chess. During the game, Aamir told Samay that he was making a wrong move and said, “Gadbad kardi tune mere dost”.

In a candid interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Anshula recalled the deep emotional toll she faced in school, as her father’s relationship with actress Sridevi became public. Boney Kapoor, who was married with children, later tied the knot with Sridevi in a quiet ceremony in 1996. “Going back to school, of course things changed. You have to keep in mind that our parents separated in the 1990s. India, in the 90s, was a closed economy, and also, we were very rooted in tradition. Our tradition speaks about one marriage, one family, lasting for life. Divorces were unheard of, and very uncommon. Separations were even more uncommon, even in a city like Mumbai.”

Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death on June 12 left everyone shocked and devastated. Hours after her demise was announced, everyone was curious to know the actress’ cause of death. Initially, some people also suspected foul play. However, when police officials probed, the possibility of the same was eliminated. Now, in an interview, Shefali’s friend, Pooja Ghai, has revealed that even the late actress’ husband, Parag Tyagi, was also grilled by the police officials after her death.

