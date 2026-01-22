Aditya Chopra Asked Karan Johar To Not Leak His And Rani Mukerji’s Wedding News | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 15:26 IST

Aditya Chopra Asked Karan Johar To Not Leak His And Rani Mukerji’s Wedding News

Rani Mukerji is currently gearing up for her next release, Mardaani 3. The trailer, released recently, is gaining a lot of attention from all corners. Well, ahead of the release, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were seen sitting and indulging in some talks. Karan Johar entertained fans with a candid anecdote from the time of Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s highly private wedding. He revealed that Aditya Chopra had firmly warned him against leaking any details to the media, leaving him stressed but determined to keep the secret intact.

Karan Johar reveals being threatened by Aditya Chopra during his wedding to not leak the news to the media. Karan recalls being stressed and bumping into Chintu and Chimpu Kapoor at the airport on his way to Rani and Adi’s wedding in Italy and fumbling and lying to them about going to Manchester.

In conversation with Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar recalled how Aditya Chopra threatened him not to leak wedding news to media. “So hyper. Remember when you guys were getting married and I was there at the wedding. And he turned around and told me that if the wedding information leaks it will be only because of you. Because others don’t know anybody else. You have the only person access to the outside world. Remember if any information leak it will be your fault. And I will never forget how stress I was because I was having 2 States whose releasing and I had to tell everyone I am leaving to go out. Everybody felt I was being insane. Why I am going on a release date of a film that is so close to my heart, a film that is Dharma Productions. Acha I am leaving. I was lying to my team, to everybody. I was lying I am going to Manchester. The first thing I bumped into Dabu uncle, Chintu, Chimpu Kapoor at the lounge. They said ‘Kahan jaa raha hai’. I said I am going Manchester,” he said.

Rani Mukerji Reveals Why She, Aditya Chopra Haven’t Shared Their Wedding Photos

Speaking exclusively to ANI in Mumbai, the ‘Black’ star revealed why she and Aditya decided to keep their wedding a hush-hush affair back then. “My husband is a very private person, and I think he wanted the wedding to be very private. So obviously I don’t think he’ll ever want the wedding pictures to be out,” Rani shared. When jokingly asked if the audience would have to wait until their silver jubilee to finally see the wedding pictures, Rani laughed and quipped, “Maybe! Actually, that’s a very good idea.”

Rani and Aditya have consistently kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, making only a handful of public appearances together over the years. Opening up about keeping her personal life separate from her film career, Rani explained, “I think I was always private because my work life is different, my personal life is different. If you’ve seen me through the years, I think I only make like appearances when there is a reason for it. It’s not always all the time.”

About Mardaani 3

The makers of Rani Mukerji’s hard-hitting cop franchise Mardaani have unveiled the trailer of its third instalment, bringing back the actor as the relentless and fearless IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Staying true to the franchise’s uncompromising tone, Mardaani 3 promises another disturbing, socially rooted narrative that places Shivani in the middle of a race against time. This time around, Shivani is seen joining the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and taking charge of a chilling case involving the kidnapping of two young girls.

As Shivani digs deeper into the investigation, the case spirals into something far more sinister. The trailer reveals a nationwide human trafficking network run by an elderly woman named Amma, played by Mallika Prasad. Amma is shown buying girls from different parts of the country for ₹10 lakh each, drugging them into unconsciousness, and exploiting them systematically. What initially appears to be a trafficking case soon exposes links to a larger beggar mafia, indicating organised crime operating under the guise of helplessness. One of the most unsettling moments in the trailer shows a rescued girl coughing up blood in a hospital, driving home the physical and emotional brutality inflicted on the victims.

