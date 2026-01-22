After Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Faces Gulf Ban Ahead Of Big 2026 Release | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 22:19 IST

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, is reportedly banned in Gulf countries just like Dhurandhar. Here’s why makers aren’t worried despite the setback.

Border 2 is set to release on January 23. (Photo Credit: X)

The buzz around Border 2 has been steadily building, with the Sunny Deol-starrer positioned as one of the first major theatrical releases of 2026. However, just days before its release, a report has dampened the excitement for overseas exhibitors. According to a new update, Border 2 is unlikely to be released across Gulf countries, mirroring the fate of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which faced a similar roadblock last year.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Gulf nations including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are yet to clear Border 2 for release. The report quoted a source as saying, “Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will not be releasing Border 2. By now, it’s given that films perceived as having ‘anti-Pakistan’ content don’t get a release in this belt. Yet, the team of Border 2 did make an attempt, and sadly, their attempts proved futile. One day is left for release, and the hope is still there that they pass the film, though the possibility seems remote.”

Despite the setback, the makers appear prepared for the possibility of missing out on the lucrative Gulf market, which is traditionally strong for Indian action and patriotic films.

Why Makers Aren’t Losing Sleep Over The Ban

The source further added, “Recently, even Dhurandhar was not allowed a release in the same region. However, the makers of Border 2 are not losing sleep over it as they are aware that if the film manages to strike a chord with the moviegoers, the sky would be the limit in terms of its collections. Even Dhurandhar excelled at the ticket window and the money lost due to no release in the UAE/GCC belt didn’t matter. Hopefully, Border 2 will go the same way.”

Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, emerged as a global box office juggernaut, eventually becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part spy thriller generated significant discussion for its depiction of anti-terror operations and sensitive geopolitical themes.

While the film performed exceptionally well in India and several international territories, it was barred from release in key Middle Eastern markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman. The absence from the Gulf reportedly led to an estimated overseas loss of nearly Rs 90 crore, or around $10 million.

Dhurandhar’s overseas distributor, Pranab Kapadia, had earlier confirmed that the ban resulted in substantial financial losses, stressing that the Gulf market plays a crucial role for Indian action films due to their consistently strong performance in the region.

First Published: January 22, 2026, 22:19 IST

News movies bollywood After Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Faces Gulf Ban Ahead Of Big 2026 Release