Ajay Devgn Reveals Whether He Is The Lion Of The 50, Says ‘Dance Step Nahi Hota Mujhse…’ | Watch | Television News

মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:১২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Ajay Devgn featured in the latest promo of the reality show ‘The 50’, and took a hilarious dig at his dance steps.

Adding to the buzz for the much-discussed reality show “The 50″, the makers have released a new promo featuring Ajay Devgn.

The clip playfully teases the biggest mystery surrounding the show, “Who is the Lion of The 50?”

The promo opens with Ajay watching a teaser of “The 50 ” when his phone starts ringing incessantly. While each caller is convinced that Ajay is the Lion, he confirms that it is not the case.

He tries to shut down the speculations with cheeky nods, tongue-in-cheek comments about dance steps, handling controversial tasks, and large social gatherings.

“Main vardi wala Lion hoon,” Ajay quips, striking his signature Singham gesture.

He is further seen dismissing the idea of handling fifty contestants with, “Main 5 logon ki party mein bhi nahi jaata”.

A visibly irritated Ajay finally draws the line, saying, “Last time bol raha hoon, main The 50 ka Lion nahi hoon.”

The clip concludes with Ajay’s trademark dialogue, “Aata maajhi satakli… yeh 1st February kab aayega?”

Talking about the show, Ajay shared, “The significance of Lion in my life is very different, but the confusion around The 50 actually says a lot about the show’s impact. With fifty contestants, unpredictable tasks, and constant mind games, the scale is massive. If you enjoy edge-of-the-seat drama and smart gameplay, The 50 is a show you’ll want to keep an eye on”.

Backed by Banijay Asia, “The 50″ is a successful reality show franchise across the globe, now all set to make its debut in India.

It brings together fifty contestants in a high-pressure environment where every move counts. Towering over the game is the Lion, an unseen yet powerful authority figure whose presence defines the rules, the risks, and the rewards.

“The 50″ is expected to stream from February 1st on JioHotstar and also air on Colors.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

January 20, 2026, 14:33 IST

