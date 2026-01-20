Akshay Kumar’s Driver Arrested; Aamir Khan Opens Up On Mahabharata | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 21:54 IST

Akshay Kumar’s driver was arrested after his security car accident; Aamir Khan opened up about his dream project Mahabharata, saying he is taking time to get it right.

Hours after Akshay Kumar’s security car met with an accident, the Juhu Police Station in Mumbai has now arrested the driver of the speeding vehicle. As reported by the news agency ANI, the driver has been charged with being reckless and negligent. The accused has been identified as Radheshyam Rai and has been charged under sections 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the BNS. More details about the incident are awaited.

It is not a secret that Mahabharata is Aamir Khan’s dream project. While the Bollywood superstar has been working on the film for years, he has finally answered if he ever plans to make it. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Aamir talked about Mahabharata and revealed that working on this film is a big responsibility. Therefore, the actor mentioned that he does not want to make it in haste and let people down.

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, is all set to premiere on January 23, and the movie has already opened with good numbers in advance booking. Now, reports have it that the makers have had discussions with distributors to give maximum shows to the film.

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, known for his unique style and unhinged humour, is currently busy with his recent tour Papa Yaar. While Zakir Khan is touring right now, he has announced that he will soon be taking a long break from comedy. During his recent show in Hyderabad, Zakir announced his decision to take a break, and this clip is now going viral on social media

Shivangi Joshi has shared her views on love and dating in today’s times. Recently, the actress appeared on the podcast Honestly, Why Not by Balaji Telefilms when she was asked about her views on dating men from the entertainment industry. To this, Shivangi explained that love has nothing to do with one’s profession.

First Published: January 20, 2026, 21:54 IST