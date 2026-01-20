মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:২৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Akshay Kumar’s Driver Arrested; Aamir Khan Opens Up On Mahabharata | Bollywood News This Actress Married Twice, Converted Into A Muslim, Now Wants To Marry A Pakistani Rohit Sharma’s captaincy record that stood tall for two years — until it was finally broken | Cricket News রাজনৈতিক প্রভাবমুক্ত ইসি লাগবে— ইইউ পর্যবেক্ষকদের চসিক মেয়র KL Rahul Hops On To Social Media Trend, Says ‘Agar Ahan Shetty Ne Comment Kiya, Toh…’ | Bollywood News স্পেনে ট্রেন দুর্ঘটনায় প্রধান উপদেষ্টার শোক ‘I would like to bat the same way’: Suryakumar Yadav on his poor form ahead of 1st T20I vs New Zealand | Cricket News অর্ধশতাধিক আসনে মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাহার খেলাফত মজলিসের IND vs NZ: Not Shreyas Iyer! India captain Suryakumar Yadav reveals Tilak Varma’s replacement in playing XI | Cricket News When Shamita Shetty Visited The Kapil Sharma Show With Sister Shilpa & Jiju Raj | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Akshay Kumar’s Driver Arrested; Aamir Khan Opens Up On Mahabharata | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Akshay Kumar’s Driver Arrested; Aamir Khan Opens Up On Mahabharata | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar’s driver was arrested after his security car accident; Aamir Khan opened up about his dream project Mahabharata, saying he is taking time to get it right.

font

Akshay Kumar’s driver arrested; Aamir Khan opened up about Mahabharata.

Akshay Kumar’s driver arrested; Aamir Khan opened up about Mahabharata.

Hours after Akshay Kumar’s security car met with an accident, the Juhu Police Station in Mumbai has now arrested the driver of the speeding vehicle. As reported by the news agency ANI, the driver has been charged with being reckless and negligent. The accused has been identified as Radheshyam Rai and has been charged under sections 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the BNS. More details about the incident are awaited.

For More: Akshay Kumar’s Car Accident: Driver Arrested, Accused Of Being ‘Reckless’

It is not a secret that Mahabharata is Aamir Khan’s dream project. While the Bollywood superstar has been working on the film for years, he has finally answered if he ever plans to make it. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Aamir talked about Mahabharata and revealed that working on this film is a big responsibility. Therefore, the actor mentioned that he does not want to make it in haste and let people down.

For More: Aamir Khan Opens Up On Mahabharata: ‘I Am Taking Time To Make Sure I Get It Right’ | Exclusive

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, is all set to premiere on January 23, and the movie has already opened with good numbers in advance booking. Now, reports have it that the makers have had discussions with distributors to give maximum shows to the film.

For More: Border 2 Locks Single-Screen Shows For 2 Weeks, Multiplexes To Run Up to 18 Shows A Day: Report

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, known for his unique style and unhinged humour, is currently busy with his recent tour Papa Yaar. While Zakir Khan is touring right now, he has announced that he will soon be taking a long break from comedy. During his recent show in Hyderabad, Zakir announced his decision to take a break, and this clip is now going viral on social media

For More: ‘Probably Till 2028-2029 Or Even 2030’: Zakir Khan Announces Long Break From Stand-Up Comedy

Shivangi Joshi has shared her views on love and dating in today’s times. Recently, the actress appeared on the podcast Honestly, Why Not by Balaji Telefilms when she was asked about her views on dating men from the entertainment industry. To this, Shivangi explained that love has nothing to do with one’s profession.

For More: Shivangi Joshi Opens Up On Dating Actors After Breakup With Kushal Tandon: ‘What Truly Matters…’

First Published:

January 20, 2026, 21:54 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
This Actress Married Twice, Converted Into A Muslim, Now Wants To Marry A Pakistani

This Actress Married Twice, Converted Into A Muslim, Now Wants To Marry A Pakistani

রাজনৈতিক প্রভাবমুক্ত ইসি লাগবে— ইইউ পর্যবেক্ষকদের চসিক মেয়র

রাজনৈতিক প্রভাবমুক্ত ইসি লাগবে— ইইউ পর্যবেক্ষকদের চসিক মেয়র

KL Rahul Hops On To Social Media Trend, Says ‘Agar Ahan Shetty Ne Comment Kiya, Toh…’ | Bollywood News

KL Rahul Hops On To Social Media Trend, Says ‘Agar Ahan Shetty Ne Comment Kiya, Toh…’ | Bollywood News

স্পেনে ট্রেন দুর্ঘটনায় প্রধান উপদেষ্টার শোক

স্পেনে ট্রেন দুর্ঘটনায় প্রধান উপদেষ্টার শোক

অর্ধশতাধিক আসনে মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাহার খেলাফত মজলিসের

অর্ধশতাধিক আসনে মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাহার খেলাফত মজলিসের

When Shamita Shetty Visited The Kapil Sharma Show With Sister Shilpa & Jiju Raj | Bollywood News

When Shamita Shetty Visited The Kapil Sharma Show With Sister Shilpa & Jiju Raj | Bollywood News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST