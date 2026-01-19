Akshay Kumar’s SUV And Convoy Car Involved In Road Accident In Juhu; Actor Jumps Out | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 19, 2026, 22:59 IST

Akshay Kumar’s SUV and convoy vehicle were involved in a road accident in Juhu after a chain collision. The actor was seen stepping out to help those injured.

Actor Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna were involved in a frightening road accident on Monday evening shortly after returning to Mumbai from an overseas trip. The incident occurred while the couple was travelling from the airport to their Juhu residence, sending shockwaves through the area and drawing immediate attention from onlookers.

According to initial accounts, a speeding Mercedes rammed into an auto rickshaw, which then crashed into a vehicle from Akshay Kumar’s security entourage. The impact caused the convoy vehicle to collide with the actor’s SUV, resulting in a chain accident near the Silver Beach cafe in Juhu.

Actor Steps Out To Help Auto Driver, Passenger

Despite the severity of the collision, no fatalities were reported. The auto driver and passenger, who were briefly trapped after their vehicle was crushed under the security car, were rescued moments later. Residents in the area witnessed Akshay Kumar immediately step out of his SUV along with his staff to assist those involved.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as the vehicles came to a halt and the damaged auto appeared severely mangled. Akshay and members of his team were seen lifting the auto and pulling out the driver and passenger to safety before medical help arrived. An eyewitness told Hindustan Times, “It was scary to see the accident but thankfully everyone is safe.”

All those involved in the mishap, including the auto occupants, are reported to be safe, with no serious injuries confirmed so far. The incident led to brief traffic congestion in the area as authorities and locals worked to clear the spot.

Returned From Anniversary Trip Abroad

The accident occurred just hours after Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna landed in Mumbai following a special trip abroad to mark their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple had shared glimpses from their celebratory vacation on social media, drawing love and admiration from fans.

Twinkle had earlier posted a video of the couple paragliding, accompanied by a heartfelt message that read: “The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar.”

Akshay, too, marked the milestone by sharing a memory from their wedding day, writing, “When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said ‘Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that.’ 25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai…her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead😄 From day one to year twenty five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love ❤️.”

