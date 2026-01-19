Ali Abbas Zafar In Legal Dispute Over Bloody Daddy Revenue: ‘Matter Is Being Dealt With Legally’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 02:45 IST

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is in a legal tussle with Jio Studios over contractual rights tied to revenues from his OTT film Bloody Daddy.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has become embroiled in a legal dispute with Jio Studios concerning contractual rights and revenue claims linked to his production house, Ali Abbas Zafar Films LLP. On Saturday, Jio Studios issued a public notice in a trade magazine emphasizing its rights under agreements effective from September 30, 2025.

The notice highlighted that the studio “holds and continues to hold a first and paramount lien” on all incomes, revenues, receipts, proceeds, and earnings of any nature, whether present or future. Any income generated is required to be routed through Jio Studios before any other party can claim it.

Dispute Linked to Bloody Daddy

The issue reportedly pertains to the OTT release of Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor, which premiered in 2023. The public notice serves as a formal reminder of Jio Studios’ contractual rights and priority over any earnings arising from the film. The move has sparked speculation in industry circles regarding the revenue-sharing structure between filmmakers and production houses in the OTT space.

When approached for comment, Ali Abbas Zafar’s team stated, “The matter is being dealt with legally.” Jio Studios also confirmed the development but declined to provide further comment at the time of going to press.

Filmmaker’s Upcoming Projects

Amid the legal proceedings, Ali Abbas Zafar is set to begin shooting his next large-scale action-romance project for Yash Raj Films, featuring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. YRF is also preparing for the release of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, marking a busy slate for the production house and signaling continued collaboration with emerging talent.

