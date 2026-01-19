মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৫:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Imtiaz Ali Defends AR Rahman Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Communal Bias’ | Bollywood News Ali Abbas Zafar In Legal Dispute Over Bloody Daddy Revenue: ‘Matter Is Being Dealt With Legally’ | Bollywood News Asin Makes Goofy Face In Wedding Pic With Rahul Sharma As Couple Celebrates 10 Blissful Years | Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie On Stage At Joy Awards, Internet Backs Him | Bollywood News ‘রাজনৈতিক দলগুলো লাইনের বাইরে চলে গেলে চড়া মাশুল গুনতে হবে’ খুলনায় অসুস্থ কবি আব্দুল হাই সিকদার, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি দ্বিতীয় দিনের মতো ইসির সামনের আবর্জনা পরিষ্কার করল ছাত্রদল ‘I can’t do it anymore’: Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal, 35, announces retirement after battle with knee injury | Badminton News RCB register fifth straight win, ensure top 3 finish in WPL | Cricket News Akshay Kumar’s SUV And Convoy Car Involved In Road Accident In Juhu; Actor Jumps Out | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ali Abbas Zafar In Legal Dispute Over Bloody Daddy Revenue: ‘Matter Is Being Dealt With Legally’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Ali Abbas Zafar In Legal Dispute Over Bloody Daddy Revenue: ‘Matter Is Being Dealt With Legally’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is in a legal tussle with Jio Studios over contractual rights tied to revenues from his OTT film Bloody Daddy.

font

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is in a legal tussle with Jio Studios over revenues from Bloody Daddy.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is in a legal tussle with Jio Studios over revenues from Bloody Daddy.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has become embroiled in a legal dispute with Jio Studios concerning contractual rights and revenue claims linked to his production house, Ali Abbas Zafar Films LLP. On Saturday, Jio Studios issued a public notice in a trade magazine emphasizing its rights under agreements effective from September 30, 2025.

The notice highlighted that the studio “holds and continues to hold a first and paramount lien” on all incomes, revenues, receipts, proceeds, and earnings of any nature, whether present or future. Any income generated is required to be routed through Jio Studios before any other party can claim it.

Dispute Linked to Bloody Daddy

The issue reportedly pertains to the OTT release of Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor, which premiered in 2023. The public notice serves as a formal reminder of Jio Studios’ contractual rights and priority over any earnings arising from the film. The move has sparked speculation in industry circles regarding the revenue-sharing structure between filmmakers and production houses in the OTT space.

When approached for comment, Ali Abbas Zafar’s team stated, “The matter is being dealt with legally.” Jio Studios also confirmed the development but declined to provide further comment at the time of going to press.

Filmmaker’s Upcoming Projects

Amid the legal proceedings, Ali Abbas Zafar is set to begin shooting his next large-scale action-romance project for Yash Raj Films, featuring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. YRF is also preparing for the release of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, marking a busy slate for the production house and signaling continued collaboration with emerging talent.

First Published:

January 20, 2026, 02:45 IST

News movies bollywood Ali Abbas Zafar In Legal Dispute Over Bloody Daddy Revenue: ‘Matter Is Being Dealt With Legally’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Imtiaz Ali Defends AR Rahman Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Communal Bias’ | Bollywood News

Imtiaz Ali Defends AR Rahman Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Communal Bias’ | Bollywood News

Asin Makes Goofy Face In Wedding Pic With Rahul Sharma As Couple Celebrates 10 Blissful Years | Bollywood News

Asin Makes Goofy Face In Wedding Pic With Rahul Sharma As Couple Celebrates 10 Blissful Years | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie On Stage At Joy Awards, Internet Backs Him | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie On Stage At Joy Awards, Internet Backs Him | Bollywood News

‘রাজনৈতিক দলগুলো লাইনের বাইরে চলে গেলে চড়া মাশুল গুনতে হবে’

‘রাজনৈতিক দলগুলো লাইনের বাইরে চলে গেলে চড়া মাশুল গুনতে হবে’

খুলনায় অসুস্থ কবি আব্দুল হাই সিকদার, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি

খুলনায় অসুস্থ কবি আব্দুল হাই সিকদার, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি

দ্বিতীয় দিনের মতো ইসির সামনের আবর্জনা পরিষ্কার করল ছাত্রদল

দ্বিতীয় দিনের মতো ইসির সামনের আবর্জনা পরিষ্কার করল ছাত্রদল

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST