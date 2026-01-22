Anupam Kher Says ‘Best Friend’ Anil Kapoor Got Him Fired From Mr India: ‘They Didn’t Tell Me Till The End’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 12:06 IST

Anupam Kher reveals he was fired from Mr India and replaced by Amrish Puri, claiming Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor didn’t inform him till the last minute.

Anupam Kher has recalled being removed from Mr India midway, claiming best friend Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor didn’t inform him until the very end. Watch the video.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shares a warm and easy camaraderie with his stepson Sikander Kher, and a recent video posted by Sikander offered a delightful glimpse into their bond. The clip, filmed after Anupam underwent a dental procedure, shows the duo indulging in playful banter, mock threats, and inside jokes that quickly won over social media.

‘Zyada Zor Se Laga Na…’: Tooth Surgery Turns Into Comedy

In the video shared on Instagram, Anupam is heard complaining about his numb cheek following the dental procedure. Sensing an opportunity for mischief, Sikander pretends he’s about to slap his father, prompting Anupam to respond with mock seriousness, “Kya karne wala hai?”

As Sikander inches closer, Anupam warns him, “Zyada zor se laga na, ulte haath ka marunga, naak pe teri, naak tod dunga.”

Sikander lightly taps his cheek, and Anupam plays along dramatically, clutching his face. When Sikander teases him further by asking, “Kya karoge aap?”, Anupam responds by breaking into one of his iconic dialogues from Karma, a film where he shared screen space with Dilip Kumar.

The banter continues as Sikander threatens another playful hit. Anupam turns away, pleading, “Nahi nahi nahi beta,” before grabbing his son’s hand and adding, “Aisa nahi karte. Mat kar.”

‘You’re Not Posting This’: When Family Moments Go Public

As the video progresses, Sikander mentions he plans to post the clip online. Anupam immediately objects, saying, “You’re not going to post this. It’s a personal thing between us.”

Of course, the moment made it online anyway, much to the amusement of fans who praised the duo’s candid, affectionate dynamic.

Anupam Kher On Being Recast In Mr India: ‘Anil Kapoor Got Me Thrown Out’

The conversation in the video also veers into film anecdotes. Anupam opens up about losing the role of Mogambo in Mr India. While the character eventually became legendary thanks to Amrish Puri, Anupam revealed he was originally cast but replaced midway.

“Javed saab threw me out of Mr India. Not Javed saab, it was Anil Kapoor, who is my best friend, and Boney Kapoor too. They didn’t tell me until the end,” he said.

He added with humility that he couldn’t have played the role “as brilliantly as Amrish Puri.”

Deleted Cameo And Bollywood Inside Stories

Anupam also recalled how Zoya Akhtar once cast him in a cameo, only for the scene to be removed from the final cut. The anecdotes offered fans a rare, humorous peek into the unpredictability of Bollywood, delivered with Kher’s trademark wit and self-awareness.

Sharing the video, Sikander captioned it, “For Javed Akhtar (uncle), Boney Kapoor, Amrish Puri (legend), Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur (uncle) … enjoy #KherSaab after his tooth removal.”

A Bond Beyond Blood

For those unaware, Anupam Kher married Kirron Kher in 1985, when Sikander was just four years old. Sikander is Kirron’s son from her first marriage to Gautam Berry, but Anupam has long spoken about sharing a deep, parental bond with him.

What’s Next For Anupam And Sikander Kher

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in his directorial Tanvi The Great, starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt. He will next appear in Khosla Ka Khosla 2, alongside Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, Ravi Kishan, and others.

Sikander Kher, meanwhile, was last seen in the war drama Ikkis.

First Published: January 22, 2026, 12:00 IST

News movies bollywood Anupam Kher Says ‘Best Friend’ Anil Kapoor Got Him Fired From Mr India: ‘They Didn’t Tell Me Till The End’