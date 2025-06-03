Anushka Sharma Cheers For Virat Kohli At IPL Final, Fans Call Her RCB’s ‘Lady Luck’

Last Updated: June 03, 2025, 20:33 IST

IPL 2025 Final: Fans couldn’t help but notice proud wife Anushka Sharma’s unwavering support for her husband, Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017. (Photos: X)

Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for her husband, Virat Kohli, during the IPL 2025 final match on Tuesday. As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru took to the field, Anushka appeared in high spirits, showing her support for her husband’s team from the stands. Several photos of the actress went viral on social media, highlighting her enthusiasm and support for Virat Kohli and RCB.

In one of the viral pictures, Anushka was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile from the stands. In another, she looked visibly serious and tensed as she watched the crucial match. Fans couldn’t help but notice the proud wife’s unwavering support for her husband. Sharing a picture of Anushka from the stands, one of the fans wrote, “ANUSHKA SHARMA SPOTTED IN THE STANDS CHEERING FOR VIRAT KOHLI & RCB ❤️ Support at its finest on the biggest stage!” “Can we unanimously declare Anushka Sharma the lady luck of RCB ✌️❤️,” added another.

Anushka Sharma often attends Virat Kohli’s cricket matches. Previously during IPL, the couple was also seen sharing flying kisses after RCB’s big win over Lucknow Super Giants. In another match, Anushka was also seen visibly worried after Kohli was hit on his helmet.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met in 2013 while shooting for a television commercial. The two fell in love with each other but kept their relationship under wraps. In 2017, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in January 2021 and named her Vamika. Later in February 2024, they became proud parents to a baby boy and named in Akaay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. It is a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after six years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix. However, its release date has not been announced as of now.

