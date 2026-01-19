AR Rahman’s Daughters Back Him Amid ‘Communal Bias’ Backlash; Ajaz Khan’ Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 19, 2026, 22:00 IST

After AR Rahman’s ‘communal’ remark backlash and Chhaava row, daughters Khatija and Raheema react, while Ajaz Khan trends again over an alleged video.

After music composer AR Rahman faced backlash for comments he made about ‘communal’ feeling in Bollywood and how Chhaava cashed in on ‘divisiveness’, his daughters Khatija and Raheema broke their silence. They agreed with Malayalam music composer Kailas Menon, who penned a long note on his Instagram asking people to ‘disagree, don’t disgrace’ AR Rahman.

Ajaz Khan is back in the spotlight and not for reasons fans would hope for. Social media is buzzing after an alleged intimate video linked to the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant began circulating online, pushing his name to the top of trending lists once again.

Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan, two of South India’s most popular actresses, were seen enjoying an outing together, and their photos together have gone viral on social media. Fans were surprised to see the two leading actresses pose together for pictures, especially since they were rumoured to have had a fallout years ago. While several media reports suggested that both actresses did not speak with each other for several years, Trisha once clarified there was no such issue between them. Now, fans were surprised and delighted to see their photos together, and they called it an ‘unexpected’ treat!

Renowned British broadcaster Piers Morgan recently shared worrying news with his fans on Instagram. He revealed that he had suffered a hip injury after an unfortunate fall, leaving many of his followers concerned about his health.

Fans of psychologically charged crime thrillers have a compelling new title to add to their watchlist. The Art of Sarah, an upcoming South Korean suspense drama headlined by Shin Hye-sun, promises a dark exploration of ambition, identity, and deception. The series, which has already stirred curiosity for its layered storytelling and intense character work, is set to premiere on Netflix on February 13, 2026.

