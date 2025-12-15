Ashes 2025: No panic! England back core, make just one change for must-win Adelaide Test | Cricket News

England captain Ben Stokes speaks with Jofra Archer during an England nets session at Adelaide Oval. (Getty Images)

England have signalled faith over frenzy as they announced their playing XI for the third Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide, making just one change despite back-to-back defeats to start the series. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson has been axed, with Josh Tongue drafted in for the contest starting Wednesday, as the tourists look to stay alive in the Ashes. It was England's only alteration, underlining a clear message from captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum: the solution lies in execution, not upheaval. Off-spinner Will Jacks has retained his place ahead of Shoaib Bashir, while the much-scrutinised top seven have all been backed to deliver.

Atkinson’s omission follows a tough start to the series. The right-armer managed just three wickets at an average of 78.66 across the defeats in Perth and Brisbane, conceding 236 runs from 54 overs. Wicketless in the opening Test and expensive at the Gabba before picking up late scalps, Atkinson struggled to apply sustained pressure on Australian batters.Tongue, named for his seventh Test, returns to the XI to complement a pace attack led by Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Stokes himself. The 28-year-old Nottinghamshire quick brings something different — awkward angles, good pace and a fuller length — and has previous Ashes experience, having taken five wickets at Lord’s during the 2023 series.

England’s decision to persist with Carse, despite his costly first innings in Brisbane where he conceded 152 runs at 5.24 an over, reflects Stokes’ backing of the South Africa-born seamer’s heart and wicket-taking ability. Carse did finish that Test with four wickets and remains a key part of England’s plans.Perhaps more telling is England’s commitment to their batting order. Ollie Pope has retained his place at No.3 despite modest returns, fending off competition from Jacob Bethell, while Joe Root remains the only batter averaging over 30 in the series so far. McCullum acknowledged the issue but urged patience. “We know we haven’t got enough runs so far,” he said. “But for us to go on and win the series, it’s not about throwing out what’s been successful. ”Jacks’ retention also speaks to England’s belief in balance. Though he bowled only 11.3 overs at the Gabba, his gritty 41 in the second innings, in a 96-run stand with Stokes, added valuable depth to the lower order.Vice-captain Harry Brook admitted England must improve in key moments, praising Australia’s relentless accuracy while calling for greater grit from his own side. With Stokes demanding more resolve — insisting the dressing room is “no place for weak men” — Adelaide now shapes as a defining Test.

England XI for third Ashes Test