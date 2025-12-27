Ashes: Steve Smith says two-day Boxing Day Test ‘not good for finances’ | Cricket News

Australia’s Steve Smith directs fielders on Day 2 of their Ashes cricket test match against England in Melbourne. (AP)

Steve Smith, who is leading Australia in Pat Cummins’ absence during the ongoing Ashes series, spoke about the Boxing Day Test that ended inside two days and said such matches are not good for finances.Australia had already sealed the five-match Ashes series by winning the first three Tests, but their chance of a 5-0 result ended after England beat them by four wickets in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The win was England’s first of the tour and took the series scoreline to 3-1.

The Boxing Day Test finished in two days, with 36 wickets falling on a pitch that Smith said offered “a bit too much” help to bowlers. The opening Test of the Ashes 2025-26 in Perth had also finished inside a couple of days.Speaking at the post-match press conference, Smith said it was disappointing that the match ended so early, especially with a full house expected on the following day. He said it affected both finances and fans. Smith added that Tests are being played at a faster pace due to aggressive batting, but said it would have been better if the match had gone on longer.“Obviously finances aren’t great. I think it was a sell-out tomorrow if we got there. So, yeah, disappointing for those that wanted to come along. But it happens sometimes in cricket. It goes quick. A lot of the tests, regardless of the wicket, kind of been played in fast forward. The way both teams have been playing with the bat quite aggressively and getting scores quickly. But, yeah, this one, over in two days, not ideal. Would be good if it was a little bit longer and we were able to entertain some fans a bit more. But it wasn’t to be on this occasion.”In the match, England chose to bowl first. Josh Tongue took five wickets as Australia were dismissed for 152. England were then bowled out for 110, trailing by 42 runs. Australia again struggled in their second innings and were dismissed for 132, setting England a target of 175.England were helped by opening partnerships from Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett during the chase. Despite losing wickets later, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith stayed till the end to secure a four-wicket win.Australia had won the first three Tests at home and extended their unbeaten run against England in Australia to 16-0. England’s victory in the fourth Test ended that run.