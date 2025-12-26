শুক্রবার, ২৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:১২ অপরাহ্ন
Ashes: 'Unfair for the batters' – Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan slams Melbourne pitch after Day 1 of 4th Test | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Ashes: ‘Unfair for the batters’ – Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan slams Melbourne pitch after Day 1 of 4th Test | Cricket News


Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. (AP Photo)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has strongly criticised the pitch used for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, saying it was too difficult for batters. The match saw an unusual amount of action on Day 1, with as many as 20 wickets falling, something that has not happened in an Ashes Test for 75 years.Vaughan felt the pitch offered far too much help to the bowlers and did not provide a fair contest between bat and ball. Australia ended the first day at 4 without loss and held a lead of 46 runs, but the focus remained on the nature of the surface.

Gautam Gambhir’s year as India coach ends like it started – on a chaotic note

“We’re always looking for a fair balance between bat and ball. I thought that was unfair for the batters. The pitch has done plenty. There’s been plenty of movement out there. It’s not been easy for both sides, but I don’t like seeing a pitch do so much,” Vaughan told the BBC.The fall of 20 wickets in a single day underlined just how challenging the conditions were. Australia were bowled out for 152 in their first innings, with England pacer Josh Tongue picking up an impressive 5 for 45. In reply, England struggled even more and were dismissed for just 110 runs. Australian bowlers Michael Neser and Scott Boland made full use of the conditions, taking four and three wickets respectively.Despite Australia holding a clear advantage, Vaughan cautioned against writing England off. He pointed out that England have shown in recent times that they are capable of chasing big totals in the fourth innings.“They are a good chasing side. We have had three heavy rollers already, and there will be another one tomorrow morning. This England team can chase. Australia are favourites, but don’t rule England out,” Vaughan said.With the pitch expected to change as the match progresses, the Test remains finely poised despite the dramatic first day.



