মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৩:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Asin Makes Goofy Face In Wedding Pic With Rahul Sharma As Couple Celebrates 10 Blissful Years | Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie On Stage At Joy Awards, Internet Backs Him | Bollywood News ‘রাজনৈতিক দলগুলো লাইনের বাইরে চলে গেলে চড়া মাশুল গুনতে হবে’ খুলনায় অসুস্থ কবি আব্দুল হাই সিকদার, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি ‘I can’t do it anymore’: Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal, 35, announces retirement after battle with knee injury | Badminton News RCB register fifth straight win, ensure top 3 finish in WPL | Cricket News Akshay Kumar’s SUV And Convoy Car Involved In Road Accident In Juhu; Actor Jumps Out | Bollywood News সব ওয়াজ মাহফিল বাতিল করলেন আমির হামজা Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Teaser Gets Censor Certificate; Runtime Details Out | Bollywood News ‘Make some noise’: Pakistan’s Ramiz Raja embarrasses himself in front of Bangladesh crowd – Watch | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Asin Makes Goofy Face In Wedding Pic With Rahul Sharma As Couple Celebrates 10 Blissful Years | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Asin Makes Goofy Face In Wedding Pic With Rahul Sharma As Couple Celebrates 10 Blissful Years | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Asin and Rahul Sharma celebrate 10 years of marriage with unseen wedding and family photos, sharing heartfelt moments from their decade-long journey together.

font

Asin shares a playful wedding throwback as she and Rahul Sharma celebrate 10 years of marriage.

Asin shares a playful wedding throwback as she and Rahul Sharma celebrate 10 years of marriage.

Bollywood actor Asin and her husband, entrepreneur Rahul Sharma, recently celebrated a decade of marriage, marking 10 blissful years together. To commemorate the milestone, Rahul shared an unseen wedding photo of Asin on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, giving fans a rare glimpse of the couple’s early married life.

Rahul Shares Fun Wedding Memories

In the picture, Asin can be seen making a playful face, sticking out her tongue while dressed in a classic white wedding gown. She was surrounded by friends who shared in the joyous moment. Alongside this, Rahul posted a selfie of the couple at a restaurant, where Asin looked stunning in a black outfit while posing for the camera. Rahul captioned the photos with a heartfelt message: “10 blissful years… She’s the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I’m fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life every day. Here’s to an incredible future together (champagne flutes clinking).”

Asin Shares Personal Moments

Asin also took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses of her anniversary celebrations. One photo showed their daughter, Arin, drawing on the sand, while another captured a sketch of the couple’s initials alongside their child’s. She wrote, “10 years and counting,” expressing her joy at the milestone.

Asin and Rahul tied the knot in January 2016, and welcomed their daughter Arin in October 2017. At the time, the couple shared a statement announcing the birth: “We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well-wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support.”

About Asin’s Career

After her marriage, Asin stepped away from films. Her last release was the 2015 comedy All Is Well, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak. She remains a beloved figure in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, known for hits like Ghajini, Ready, Bol Bachchan, and Housefull 2. Today, she focuses on her family while continuing to be celebrated by fans for her film legacy.

First Published:

January 20, 2026, 02:02 IST

News movies bollywood Asin Makes Goofy Face In Wedding Pic With Rahul Sharma As Couple Celebrates 10 Blissful Years
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Shah Rukh Khan Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie On Stage At Joy Awards, Internet Backs Him | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie On Stage At Joy Awards, Internet Backs Him | Bollywood News

‘রাজনৈতিক দলগুলো লাইনের বাইরে চলে গেলে চড়া মাশুল গুনতে হবে’

‘রাজনৈতিক দলগুলো লাইনের বাইরে চলে গেলে চড়া মাশুল গুনতে হবে’

খুলনায় অসুস্থ কবি আব্দুল হাই সিকদার, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি

খুলনায় অসুস্থ কবি আব্দুল হাই সিকদার, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি

Akshay Kumar’s SUV And Convoy Car Involved In Road Accident In Juhu; Actor Jumps Out | Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar’s SUV And Convoy Car Involved In Road Accident In Juhu; Actor Jumps Out | Bollywood News

সব ওয়াজ মাহফিল বাতিল করলেন আমির হামজা

সব ওয়াজ মাহফিল বাতিল করলেন আমির হামজা

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Teaser Gets Censor Certificate; Runtime Details Out | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Teaser Gets Censor Certificate; Runtime Details Out | Bollywood News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST