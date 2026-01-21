Baby Girl To Landlord, South Films You Cannot Miss In Theatres This Week | South-cinema News

Last Updated: January 21, 2026, 16:03 IST

South Indian films are all set to dominate theatres this weekend. From entertaining action thrillers to romantic comedies and much-awaited re-releases—this week’s lineup is going to be a treat for South Indian movie buffs.

Let’s take a look at the top South Indian film hitting the theatre this week:

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies – January 22

This action-comedy directed by Advaith Nayar is touted as Malayalam cinema’s first-ever WWE-inspired wrestling film. The film follows a group of misfits who form a wrestling club in Kochi. The film stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath in lead roles, along with Siddique and Lakshmi Menon in supporting roles.

The action-comedy also features cameos from multiple superstars, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Dulquer Salmaan, among others.

Landlord – January 23

This Kannada action drama is set in a rural village in the 1980s. When a powerful landlord rules the village, a hardworking man emerges as a voice for the voiceless. The cast includes Vijaya Kumar in the lead role, alongside Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Umashree, Bhavana Rao, Rakesh Adiga, and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles.

Draupathi 2 – January 23

Set in 14th-century Tamil Nadu, when South India was torn between the brutality of the Madurai Sultanate and Delhi Sultan Tughlaq. The plot involves rebellion, power struggles, and major sacrifices made by women during this time.

The film stars Richard Rishi, Rakshana, Natty Natraj, Chirag Jani, Dinesh Lamba, and Bharani in leading roles.

Cult – January 23

Directed by Anil Kumar TM, Cult tells the story of Madhava and Geetha, who fall in love during their school days. The plot explores their changing relationship, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

The film features Zaid Khan, Rachita Ram, and Malaika Vasupal in the lead roles alongside Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, and Kishan Bilagali in supporting roles.

Baby Girl – January 23

Starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, this Malayalam drama follows the story of a medical attendant who comes under suspicion after a baby goes missing from the hospital where he works.

Directed by Arun Varma The film features Abhimanyu Thilakan, Lijomol Jose, and Sangeeth Prathap in other prominent roles.

Mankatha (Re-release) – January 23

Ajith Kumar’s famous action thriller Mankatha is all set to re-release in theatres this week. The plot follows a suspended police officer in Mumbai who becomes involved with a gang planning to steal Rs 500 crore through illegal means.

The film stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu and Premji Amaren in supporting roles.

