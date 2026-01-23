Badlapur To Bhediya, Must-Watch Varun Dhawan Films Before Border 2 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 17:48 IST

Varun Dhawan boasts a diverse filmography spanning romcoms and action entertainers, and with Border 2, he is ready to surprise fans with a powerful patriotic role.

Varun Dhawan plays one of the leads in Border 2. (Photo Credit: Instgarm)

With Border 2 hitting the screens, fans are excited to see Varun Dhawan in action alongside Sunny Deol and Ahan Shetty. To celebrate the occasion, here’s a curated list of Varun Dhawan films that showcase his versatility—from intense thrillers to heartfelt romances and rib-tickling comedies.

1. Badlapur (2015)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Badlapur is a dark crime thriller following Raghu (Varun Dhawan), a man consumed by vengeance after his wife and son are killed in a bank robbery. While one culprit is imprisoned, Raghu spends 15 years transforming himself to hunt down the other, blurring the lines between justice and revenge in a gripping, emotional story.

2. Bhediya (2022)

Part of the Maddock Horror Universe, Bhediya is a horror-comedy set in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun Dhawan plays Bhaskar, a road contractor who is bitten by a mythical wolf and starts transforming into a werewolf. With heightened senses and the ability to communicate with animals, he must navigate supernatural threats while his friends and a local vet try to solve the mystery.

3. October (2018)

In this heartfelt drama, Varun Dhawan plays Dan, a carefree hotel intern whose life changes when his colleague Shiuli (Banita Sandhu) falls into a coma. Dan dedicates himself to her recovery, showcasing profound selflessness and a deep, unconventional love that explores life’s fragility and the value of human connection.

4. Dishoom (2016)

Dishoom is an action-comedy about a 36-hour manhunt to find India’s top cricketer, Viraj Sharma (Saqib Saleem), who goes missing before a crucial India-Pakistan match. Varun Dhawan stars as rookie cop Junaid Ansari, teaming up with Kabir Shergill (John Abraham) to solve the case in a fast-paced, entertaining thriller.

5. Sui Dhaaga (2018)

In this inspiring drama, Varun Dhawan plays Mauji, a tailor stuck in a demeaning job. Encouraged by his wife, Mamta (Anushka Sharma), he starts his own garment business, navigating financial, familial, and societal obstacles to build a brand with dignity and self-respect.

6. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

A romantic comedy where Varun Dhawan plays Badrinath, a man expecting a traditional bride. Alia Bhatt’s Vaidehi seeks independence. Their journey explores love, breaking societal norms, and redefining relationships, blending humour, romance, and social commentary.

7. Judwaa 2 (2017)

A reboot of the 1997 hit, Varun Dhawan plays twins Raja and Prem, separated at birth with contrasting personalities. When fate reunites them, they use their shared supernatural reflexes to fight crime, save their family, and deliver laughs in a high-energy action-comedy.

First Published: January 23, 2026, 17:48 IST