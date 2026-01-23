‘Bharat Gatha’: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ropes In Shreya Ghoshal For I&B Ministry’s Republic Day Tableau | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 15:50 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shreya Ghoshal have come together for the I&B Ministry’s Republic Day tableau ‘Bharat Gatha’, celebrating Indian cinema as a civilisational storytelling legacy on Kartavya Path.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has brought together two of India’s most revered creative forces — filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Shreya Ghoshal — for its Republic Day tableau that celebrates Indian cinema and the country’s enduring storytelling traditions.

Titled ‘Bharat Gatha’, the tableau marks a historic moment, as it will be the first time an Indian film director represents Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade, one of the nation’s most prestigious ceremonial platforms.

‘Bharat Gatha’: Cinema As India’s Storytelling Legacy

Conceptualised by Bhansali for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the theme ‘Bharat Gatha’ draws from India’s ancient tradition of storytelling — where music, visuals, performance, and narrative merge as cultural expressions passed down through generations.

Indian cinema, as one of the country’s most powerful modern storytelling mediums, forms the emotional and thematic core of this year’s tableau, highlighting its role in shaping cultural identity and representing India on a global stage.

Shreya Ghoshal Lends Her Voice To The Republic Day Parade

To bring Bhansali’s vision to life, Shreya Ghoshal has rendered a specially composed song that will play alongside the tableau as it moves down Kartavya Path on January 26.

A source close to the development revealed the significance of the collaboration, saying, “Shreya Ghoshal has rendered a specially composed song for Bharat Gatha, the Republic Day tableau conceptualised by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Music has always been integral to Bhansali’s storytelling, and whenever he and Shreya come together, the result carries a rare emotional depth. Their collaboration has consistently created moments that stay with audiences, and this time, that musical magic will unfold on Kartavya Path, becoming a part of the Republic Day Parade itself.”

A Cultural Tribute Beyond Entertainment

The collaboration reflects the I&B Ministry’s broader vision of presenting Indian cinema not merely as entertainment, but as a civilisational force of storytelling — one that connects history, emotion, music, and visual expression.

With Bhansali’s cinematic sensibility shaping the narrative and Shreya Ghoshal’s voice lending it soul, the ‘Bharat Gatha’ tableau promises to be a moving tribute where cinema, culture, and national identity converge on the Republic Day stage.

As the tableau rolls down Kartavya Path, it aims to remind audiences that India’s stories — ancient or contemporary — continue to find new voices, new forms, and renewed meaning.

