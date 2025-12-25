বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৪৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Big boost for Mumbai! Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to play Vijay Hazare before end of year | Cricket News Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Why Akshaye Khanna First Rejected His Viral Dhurandhar Look | Bollywood News কে এই মার্টিন লুথার কিং? When Two Aamir Khan Movies Rewrote Box Office History Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gives Sneak Peek Into Christmas Celebration With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt | Bollywood News Watch: Hardik Pandya wins hearts after ignoring abusive fan during dinner date with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | Cricket News 8 Best Romantic Films Of 2025 তারেক রহমানের প্রত্যাবর্তনে নির্বাচন নিয়ে শঙ্কা কেটেছে: আখতার Silent protest in Indian football: What happened during FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League 2 match | Football News ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৭১ জন হাসপাতালে ভর্তি
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Big boost for Mumbai! Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to play Vijay Hazare before end of year | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Big boost for Mumbai! Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to play Vijay Hazare before end of year | Cricket News


India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

MUMBAI: India’s Test and ODI opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will join the Mumbai team in Jaipur for the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 29. TOI has learnt that Jaiswal could therefore feature for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Chhattisgarh on December 29 and the following matches.Jaiswal was hospitalised in Pune after suffering a bout of acute gastroenteritis following Mumbai’s last match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy against Rajasthan.

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach makes a big statement on 2027 ODI World Cup

TOI had earlier reported that India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube will also turn out for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy league-stage matches in Jaipur on January 6 and 8.Wankhede to host RCB women’s team nets on January 2The Harris Shield (Under-16) final, which concluded on Thursday, was the last match played at the Wankhede Stadium. As per ICC guidelines requiring a 30-day gap before the first World Cup match, the venue will not host any more matches until the opening game of the 2026 T20 World Cup between hosts and defending champions India and USA on February 7.However, the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru women’s team will conduct a nets session at the Wankhede Stadium on January 2 as part of their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL). RCB will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the WPL on January 9.“Yes, the RCB women’s team will undergo a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on January 2 from 4 pm to 7 pm. This will be the first time a WPL team will practise at the Wankhede Stadium,” a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association said.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Watch: Hardik Pandya wins hearts after ignoring abusive fan during dinner date with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | Cricket News

Watch: Hardik Pandya wins hearts after ignoring abusive fan during dinner date with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | Cricket News

Silent protest in Indian football: What happened during FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League 2 match | Football News

Silent protest in Indian football: What happened during FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League 2 match | Football News

Shreyas Iyer resumes batting, heads to BCCI CoE for further assessment | Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer resumes batting, heads to BCCI CoE for further assessment | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma stops young fan from touching his feet; video goes viral after Vijay Hazare opener | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma stops young fan from touching his feet; video goes viral after Vijay Hazare opener | Cricket News

Chess | ‘R Praggnanandhaa is third favourite’: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen rates Candidates 2026 line-up | Chess News

Chess | ‘R Praggnanandhaa is third favourite’: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen rates Candidates 2026 line-up | Chess News

‘It had an unsavoury taste’: Bavuma reflects on Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark after India tour | Cricket News

‘It had an unsavoury taste’: Bavuma reflects on Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark after India tour | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST