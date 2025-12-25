Big boost for Mumbai! Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to play Vijay Hazare before end of year | Cricket News

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

MUMBAI: India’s Test and ODI opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will join the Mumbai team in Jaipur for the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 29. TOI has learnt that Jaiswal could therefore feature for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Chhattisgarh on December 29 and the following matches.Jaiswal was hospitalised in Pune after suffering a bout of acute gastroenteritis following Mumbai’s last match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy against Rajasthan.

TOI had earlier reported that India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube will also turn out for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy league-stage matches in Jaipur on January 6 and 8.Wankhede to host RCB women’s team nets on January 2The Harris Shield (Under-16) final, which concluded on Thursday, was the last match played at the Wankhede Stadium. As per ICC guidelines requiring a 30-day gap before the first World Cup match, the venue will not host any more matches until the opening game of the 2026 T20 World Cup between hosts and defending champions India and USA on February 7.However, the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru women’s team will conduct a nets session at the Wankhede Stadium on January 2 as part of their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL). RCB will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the WPL on January 9.“Yes, the RCB women’s team will undergo a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on January 2 from 4 pm to 7 pm. This will be the first time a WPL team will practise at the Wankhede Stadium,” a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association said.