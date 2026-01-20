Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Reveals She Won’t Be Part Of The 50: ‘I Had Been Approached But…’ | Television News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 12:32 IST

Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Kapoor revealed she was approached for ‘The 50’ and was in the final stages of negotiating payment, however, it didn’t work out due to a scheduling conflict.

Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Reveals She Won’t Be Part Of The 50

JioHotstar’s upcoming reality show ‘The 50’ has created quite a buzz ever since it was announced. With nearly two weeks to go for the reality show to premiere, fans are curious about the list of contestants who will be participating in the show. So far, a few contestants including Shiny Doshi, Divya Agarwal and others have been confirmed by the makers. Bigg Boss 18 fame Kashish Kapoor has now shared a statement sharing that she will not be a part of the show, even though she was approached for ‘The 50’.

Kashish Kapoor On Why She Won’t Be Joining The 50

On Tuesday, Kashish Kapoor shared a statement clarifying that she will not be participating in The 50. She revealed that she had been approached by the makers, and was in the final stage of payment negotiation. However, it didn’t work out due to a scheduling conflict. In her Instagram stories, Kashish wrote, “Many ppl are speculating whether I am doing the 50 or not. So, here it is. Yes, I had been approached and we were in the final stages of negotiating payment however, the dates of another project that I am doing came and that’s clashing with the 50.”

She further added, “Thus, due to the lack of availability of dates, I will not be doing the 50. Thanks for all the love though.” Check out her Instagram story below!

For the unversed, Kashish Kapoor was one of the wild card contestants on Bigg Boss 18. She was also seen in MTV Splitsvilla X5.

Meanwhile, recently, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa (Antara Biswas), known for her participation in Bigg Boss 10, confirmed that she has joined ‘The 50’ along with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Divya Agarwal, Shiny Doshi, Karan Patel and Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr Faisu, have also been confirmed for the show.

About The 50

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook. The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules, allowing for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

With 50 celebrities locked in for nearly 50 episodes, no kitchen to hide behind, and viewers playing an active role in deciding outcomes, The 50 is clearly aiming to rewrite the usual reality TV playbook. Whether that gamble pays off is something audiences will soon find out.

First Published: January 20, 2026, 12:32 IST

News movies television Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Reveals She Won’t Be Part Of The 50: ‘I Had Been Approached But…’