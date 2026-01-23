Bigg Boss 19 Fame Nehal Chudasama Joins The 50, Kunickaa Sadanand Cheers For Her: ‘Go Kill It’ | Television News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 11:42 IST

After Bigg Boss 19, Nehal Chudasama is all set to join the upcoming reality show ‘The 50’. In the promo, she said that it’s the next chapter of her story. Check it out!

Bigg Boss 19 Fame Nehal Chudasama Joins The 50, Kunickaa Sadanand Cheers For Her: ‘Go Kill It’

Bigg Boss 19 fame Nehal Chudasama has confirmed joining JioHotstar’s upcoming reality show ‘The 50’. She shared a post on Instagram, announcing her participation in The 50, and wrote that she will play for her fans and the game this time around. This comes a day after she was seen telling paparazzi that many of her ‘close friends’ will also be seen on the show.

Nehal Chudasama Confirms Joining The 50

Nehal Chudasama shared a promo on Instagram, confirming her participation in The 50. The video clip shows her opening up about her transformation, and the ups and downs in her journey. “One show showed me how people judge others. But it also showed how I stand strong. You haven’t seen my entire journey, only a part of that story. I know how to appear strong, but becoming truly strong means learning every day. Every time I feel like I might break, life throws another challenge my way. And I don’t run from challenges- I face them. This is not just a show; it’s the next chapter of my story,” she said in the promo.

In the caption, she wrote, “The Lion’s invite? CANNOT ignore that. Time to get the Game face on! This time I’ll play for my FANS & the Game #The50 Feb 1 onwards on @jiohotstar & @colorstv #nehalchudasama #NehalonThe50.” Soon after she shared the post, Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand cheered for her and wrote, “Too good baby, i love it, go kill it i’m routing for you.”

Krishna Shroff Joins The 50

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘The 50’ also confirmed the participation of Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff. “All set to bring the fire and the fearless to The 50!” she wrote. Her mother Ayesha Shroff commented, “Heeeeere we go again!!!”

Meanwhile, other confirmed contestants include Urvashi Dholakia, Divya Agarwal, Karan Patel, Ridhi Dogra, Siwet Tomar, Chahat Pandey, Neelam Giri, Monalisa, her husband Vikrant Rajpoot, Faisal Shaikh, among many others.

Backed by Banijay Asia, The 50 is a successful reality show franchise across the globe, now all set to make its debut in India. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules, allowing for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics. It is set to premiere from February 1.

First Published: January 23, 2026, 11:42 IST

News movies television Bigg Boss 19 Fame Nehal Chudasama Joins The 50, Kunickaa Sadanand Cheers For Her: ‘Go Kill It’