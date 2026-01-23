শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:২২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bigg Boss 19 Fame Nehal Chudasama Joins The 50, Kunickaa Sadanand Cheers For Her: ‘Go Kill It’ | Television News Bombay Sport Exchange: ‘Bollywood took India to the world, but Sachin took Indian sport to the world’ – Apollo Tyres MD Neeraj Kanwar | Cricket News মাইকে ঘোষণা দিয়ে গরু চোর আটক শাকসু নির্বাচন বানচালের প্রতিবাদে বড়লেখা ছাত্রশিবিরের বিক্ষোভ Sunny Deol Celebrates Border 2 Release Day With BTS Glimpses | Watch | Bollywood News SA20: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen star as Paarl Royals end JSK campaign | Cricket News Parvinn Dabass On Khosla Ka Ghosla Sequel: ‘Responsibility Always There’ | Bollywood News ‘He was forced’: Manoj Tiwary’s explosive claim reignites debate over Virat Kohli’s Test exit | Cricket News ‘It’s A Pity’ Homebound Is Out Of Oscars Race, Agrees Karan Johar: ‘Among The Finest Films India Ever Made’ | Bollywood News World Cup dream ends: ‘They didn’t ask’ — Bangladesh cricketers reveal what happened in the meeting | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bigg Boss 19 Fame Nehal Chudasama Joins The 50, Kunickaa Sadanand Cheers For Her: ‘Go Kill It’ | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Bigg Boss 19 Fame Nehal Chudasama Joins The 50, Kunickaa Sadanand Cheers For Her: ‘Go Kill It’ | Television News


Last Updated:

After Bigg Boss 19, Nehal Chudasama is all set to join the upcoming reality show ‘The 50’. In the promo, she said that it’s the next chapter of her story. Check it out!

font

Bigg Boss 19 Fame Nehal Chudasama Joins The 50, Kunickaa Sadanand Cheers For Her: ‘Go Kill It’

Bigg Boss 19 Fame Nehal Chudasama Joins The 50, Kunickaa Sadanand Cheers For Her: ‘Go Kill It’

Bigg Boss 19 fame Nehal Chudasama has confirmed joining JioHotstar’s upcoming reality show ‘The 50’. She shared a post on Instagram, announcing her participation in The 50, and wrote that she will play for her fans and the game this time around. This comes a day after she was seen telling paparazzi that many of her ‘close friends’ will also be seen on the show.

Nehal Chudasama Confirms Joining The 50

Nehal Chudasama shared a promo on Instagram, confirming her participation in The 50. The video clip shows her opening up about her transformation, and the ups and downs in her journey. “One show showed me how people judge others. But it also showed how I stand strong. You haven’t seen my entire journey, only a part of that story. I know how to appear strong, but becoming truly strong means learning every day. Every time I feel like I might break, life throws another challenge my way. And I don’t run from challenges- I face them. This is not just a show; it’s the next chapter of my story,” she said in the promo.

In the caption, she wrote, “The Lion’s invite? CANNOT ignore that. Time to get the Game face on! This time I’ll play for my FANS & the Game #The50 Feb 1 onwards on @jiohotstar & @colorstv #nehalchudasama #NehalonThe50.” Soon after she shared the post, Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand cheered for her and wrote, “Too good baby, i love it, go kill it i’m routing for you.”

Krishna Shroff Joins The 50

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘The 50’ also confirmed the participation of Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff. “All set to bring the fire and the fearless to The 50!” she wrote. Her mother Ayesha Shroff commented, “Heeeeere we go again!!!”

Meanwhile, other confirmed contestants include Urvashi Dholakia, Divya Agarwal, Karan Patel, Ridhi Dogra, Siwet Tomar, Chahat Pandey, Neelam Giri, Monalisa, her husband Vikrant Rajpoot, Faisal Shaikh, among many others.

Backed by Banijay Asia, The 50 is a successful reality show franchise across the globe, now all set to make its debut in India. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules, allowing for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics. It is set to premiere from February 1.

First Published:

January 23, 2026, 11:42 IST

News movies television Bigg Boss 19 Fame Nehal Chudasama Joins The 50, Kunickaa Sadanand Cheers For Her: ‘Go Kill It’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
মাইকে ঘোষণা দিয়ে গরু চোর আটক

মাইকে ঘোষণা দিয়ে গরু চোর আটক

শাকসু নির্বাচন বানচালের প্রতিবাদে বড়লেখা ছাত্রশিবিরের বিক্ষোভ

শাকসু নির্বাচন বানচালের প্রতিবাদে বড়লেখা ছাত্রশিবিরের বিক্ষোভ

Sunny Deol Celebrates Border 2 Release Day With BTS Glimpses | Watch | Bollywood News

Sunny Deol Celebrates Border 2 Release Day With BTS Glimpses | Watch | Bollywood News

Parvinn Dabass On Khosla Ka Ghosla Sequel: ‘Responsibility Always There’ | Bollywood News

Parvinn Dabass On Khosla Ka Ghosla Sequel: ‘Responsibility Always There’ | Bollywood News

‘It’s A Pity’ Homebound Is Out Of Oscars Race, Agrees Karan Johar: ‘Among The Finest Films India Ever Made’ | Bollywood News

‘It’s A Pity’ Homebound Is Out Of Oscars Race, Agrees Karan Johar: ‘Among The Finest Films India Ever Made’ | Bollywood News

Armaan Malik Shares Health Update Days After Being Hospitalized: ‘I’m Feeling Much Better’ | Bollywood News

Armaan Malik Shares Health Update Days After Being Hospitalized: ‘I’m Feeling Much Better’ | Bollywood News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST