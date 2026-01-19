Bigg Boss 19’s Baseer Ali Ex-Girlfriend Nikita Bhamidipati Joins The 50: Report | Television News

Last Updated: January 19, 2026, 20:06 IST

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali’s ex-girlfriend Nikita Bhamidipati, known for shows like MTV Splitsvilla and Ace of Space 2, is set to join the reality show The 50.

The 50 is already generating a lot of buzz, and the promo itself has left the audience excited about the upcoming show. The Farah Khan-hosted reality show is set to premiere on February 1, and while we already know that Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Shiny Doshi, and Dushyant Kukreja are a few of the confirmed contestants, reports suggest that Baseer Ali’s ex-girlfriend Nikita Bhamidipati is also joining the reality show.

As per Filmibeat’s report, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali’s ex-girlfriend Nikita Bhamidipati, who has also participated in reality shows including MTV Splitsvilla, Temptation Island India, and Ace of Space, will be joining the upcoming show The 50.

Nikita Bhamidipati, born on April 17, 2001, in Pune, Maharashtra, completed her schooling at Navy Children’s School in Delhi and Mumbai before earning a business degree from Cardiff Metropolitan University in the UK. Nikita was 16 when she started her modelling career, and she gained recognition after participating in MTV Ace of Space 2, later appearing on MTV Splitsvilla and Temptation Island India.

Nikita has dated popular reality TV star Baseer Ali, who was most recently seen in Bigg Boss 19. As per Outlook, Nikita spoke about her relationship with Baseer and shared, “Baseer and my relationship was extremely toxic and abusive. In fact, he was very abusive. He was very controlling towards me, and so was I.”

About The 50

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook. A glimpse was unveiled on January 3, where, at the centre of the intrigue, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan reacted to the upcoming show and its host, The Lion, in her trademark unfiltered style, saying, “Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality,” prompting her to question why she hasn’t been called for what’s being touted as India’s biggest reality show.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules, allowing for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

