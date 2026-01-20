Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal Thinks Farhana Bhatt Is ‘Negative Character’ | Television News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 18:37 IST

After Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal addressed her fallout with Farhana Bhatt, saying Farhana doubted her intentions and calling her a negative character.

Post Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal takes a dig at Farhana Bhatt.

(Photo Credit : Instagram)

Bigg Boss 19 may have wrapped up, but conversations around the contestants are still unfolding outside the house. The latest to speak up is Tanya Mittal, who has opened up about her strained friendship with fellow contestant Farhana Bhatt and the misunderstandings that followed them through the season.

In a recent interaction, Tanya addressed the perception Farhana had about their bond, revealing that it left her deeply hurt.

Tanya Mittal calls Farhana Bhatt negative character

According to Tanya, Farhana often felt that she was using the friendship for personal image building, something Tanya firmly denied. She also went on to describe Farhana as a negative character, questioning why anyone would try to look good by associating with negativity.

Speaking candidly, Tanya told Film Window, “Mera aur Farahana ka bond aesa tha ki Farahan ko last tak yeh lagta tha ki mein bahut tez hu, Farahan mujge kehti ki mein ache dikhne k liye natak karti ho. Farhana ne meri status ko kabhi question nahi kiya, but mujhe as a person hamesha question kiya, woh hamesha bolti thi mene unse dosti ache dikhne k liye kiya, mujhe yeh baat bahut hurt karti thi, mein kya achi dikhungi ek negative character se dosti karke (My bond with Farhana was such that till the very end, she felt I was very smart and clever. She used to tell me that I pretended to be nice just to look good. Farhana never questioned my status, but she always questioned me as a person. She kept saying that I became friends with her to look good. That really hurt me. How would I look good by being friends with a negative character)?”

Tanya Mittal slams Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik recently shared a post on X alleging that Tanya was running a paid PR campaign against him. In the same interview, Tanya has now responded to claims and said, “Amaal is saying that I am doing paid PR and all that. Why would I want to be associated with Amaal? If I wanted to, I would have shared my number and we would have spoken. So it’s very evident that there is nothing that shows I’m desperate to be associated with him. If I were desperate, I would have met him at the party. We would be friends, right? Unnecessarily targeting my fans and tweeting about them. In fact, I’m not even on Twitter. I don’t know anything about all this. And why is he doing all this unnecessarily.”

I have already apologised personally & on social media for all of it, not just to her but to every other contestant for whatever transpired on the show…The first tweet by me after getting out of the house was for Tanya, so stop running your mouth and messing with my manager,… https://t.co/dyeU4Heh1i — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) January 10, 2026

She added, “What is the need for it? Did I say anything to Amaal’s fans? Amaal is telling my fans that it’s paid media and that Tanya wants to be associated with me… I didn’t even read that tweet fully. What’s the need? I haven’t messaged Amaal, I haven’t called him, I haven’t tried to meet him- nothing at all. The people who think good or bad about me, I’ve left all those relationships exactly where they are, as loose ends.”

First Published: January 20, 2026, 18:37 IST

News movies television Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal Thinks Farhana Bhatt Is ‘Negative Character’