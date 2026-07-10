Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Palak Purswani Ties The Knot With Rohan Khanna At Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Centre | Television News

Last Updated: July 10, 2026, 22:00 IST

Palak Purswani tied the knot with Rohan Khanna at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Munawar Faruqui, Yuvika Chaudhary and others congratulated the couple.

Palak Purswani marries Rohan Khanna at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani has entered a beautiful new chapter in her life. The actress tied the knot with her boyfriend, marketing professional Rohan Khanna, at the peaceful Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on June 26. Days later, Palak finally shared the first glimpses from the intimate ceremony, giving fans a look at her serene and deeply personal wedding.

Palak Shares First Wedding Photos

On Friday, July 10, Palak and Rohan shared a joint post on Instagram featuring photos from their wedding day. The actress captioned the post, “Some love stories are written by destiny. Ours was chosen by Mahadev. From two souls…to one forever. 26.06.26.”

For the ceremony, Palak chose a striking red bridal lehenga by Papa Don’t Preach. She paired the outfit with traditional jewellery, keeping the overall look regal yet rooted. The Isha Yoga Centre setting added a spiritual calm to the wedding visuals, making the ceremony look far removed from the usual grand celebrity spectacle.

Celebs Shower Love On The Newlyweds

Soon after Palak posted the pictures, friends from the television and entertainment industry filled the comments section with warm wishes. Munawar Faruqui wrote, “Bahot mubarak aap dono ko,” while Manisha Rani commented, “Congratulations.”

Akanksha Puri also left a heartfelt note for the actress. “Wowwwwwwww So, so happy for you, Palku. Wishing you both all the happiness in this worldLots of love to both of you. Stay blessed forever,” she wrote.

Yuvika Chaudhary, Kanika Mann and several others also congratulated the couple, while fans celebrated Palak’s new beginning.

From Cappadocia Proposal To Coimbatore Wedding

Palak and Rohan’s wedding comes more than a year after their engagement. In April 2025, Rohan proposed to Palak at a picturesque location in Cappadocia, Turkey, making their relationship official in a dreamy way.

Before Rohan, Palak was in a relationship with actor Avinash Sachdev, who later appeared with her on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The two began dating in 2019 and even got engaged, but eventually called it off after Palak accused him of cheating on her.

With her wedding to Rohan, Palak seems to have embraced a gentler, happier phase, one that fans are now celebrating with her.

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies television Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Palak Purswani Ties The Knot With Rohan Khanna At Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Centre