শনিবার , ১০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৭শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
BJP Earned Rs 64 Cr Per Day & Spent Rs 37 Cr Daily in 2022-23, Party Tells EC

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১০, ২০২৪ ৬:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
BJP has increased its spending on electronic media, printed materials and hoarding and cut-outs. (Getty)

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was earning Rs 64 crore per day on an average and was spending Rs 37 crore each day in the financial year 2022-23, the party told the Election Commission of India in its Annual Audit Report.

As per the documents, uploaded to the ECI website on Thursday, the party earned over Rs 2,360 crore in 2022-23 — about 23 per cent more from the previous year’s earning of Rs 1,917 crore. On the other hand, the party’s expenditure almost doubled between 2021-22 and 2022-23 — from Rs 854 crore to Rs 1,361 crore.

Of the Rs 2,360 crore earned by the party, Rs 2,120 crore is from voluntary contributions that included Rs 177 crore under party’s fund-raiser Aajiwan Sahyog Nidhi. In the previous financial year, the contribution to the Nidhi was just Rs 19.91 crore. The party received Rs 1,294 crore from Electoral Bonds — about 25 per cent more from Rs 1,033 crore in 2021-22.

BJP has spent a major chunk of its total expenses on elections and general propaganda — a massive sum of Rs 1,092 crore out of total spending of Rs 1,361 crore during 2022-23. In 2021-22, this amount was Rs 645 crore.

Against Rs 164 crore spent on advertisement in 2021-22, party’s spending on ads stood at a massive Rs 432 crore. Interestingly, the party has cut the expenditure on audio and video creatives from the previous year but has increased its spending on electronic media, printed materials and hoarding and cut-outs.

A sum of Rs 18.41 crore was spent in 2021-22 on audio and video creatives, which came down to just Rs 4.5 crore in 2022-23. On the other hand, the spending on electronic media has gone up more than four times — Rs 72.28 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 303 crore in 2022-23.

The party’s spending on press conferences has also gone up from Rs 39.28 lakh in 2021-22 to Rs 71.60 lakh.

Every year, political parties have to file audit reports to the ECI. All the national parties, except the BJP, had submitted their reports by January.

Nivedita Singh

Nivedita Singh is a data journalist and covers the Election Commission, Indian Railways and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. She has nearly seRead More



Source link

