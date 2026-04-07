বুধবার, ০৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০৭:২০ পূর্বাহ্ন
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RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals climb to No.1 with dominant win over Mumbai Indians | Cricket News Rajpal Yadav Thanks Salman Khan After His Public Support; Shah Rukh Khan Not Doing A Cameo In Jailer 2? | Bollywood News নাগরপুরে সন্ধা ৭টার মধ্যে বন্ধ হবে দোকানপাট ও শপিংমল ভূঞাপুরে অসংগতি ও অনিয়মের দায়ে ১১ ফার্মেসীর মালিককে মোবাইলে কোর্টে জরিমানা ভূঞাপুরে এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্র পরিবর্তনে মানববন্ধন ও স্মারকলিপি প্রদান বাকৃবির মাওলানা ভাসানী হলে কৃতি শিক্ষার্থীদের সংবর্ধনা প্রদান এপ্রিলের প্রথম ৫ দিনে রেমিট্যান্স প্রবাহে রেকর্ড ৩৫৩.৩ শতাংশ বৃদ্ধি স্বাস্থ্য পরীক্ষার জন্য সস্ত্রীক সিঙ্গাপুর গেলেন মির্জা ফখরুল How Mohammed Shami outfoxed Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma with skill and deception | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈরে গরম বাড়ছে ঘনঘন লোডশেডিং দিগুণ বাড়ছে চরম ভোগান্তিতে সাধারণ জনজীবন দেখার কেউ নেই
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RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals climb to No.1 with dominant win over Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৮ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৩৮ সময় দেখুন
RR vs MI, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals climb to No.1 with dominant win over Mumbai Indians | Cricket News


Rajasthan Royals continued their dominant run in the Indian Premier League 2026, defeating Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in a rain-curtailed 11-over-a-side clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.Leading the charge was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed a scintillating unbeaten 77 off 32 balls, laced with 10 fours and four sixes. He shared a blistering 80-run opening stand with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who hammered 39 off just 14 deliveries. The pair laid the foundation for Rajasthan’s imposing total of 150/3, which ultimately proved too much for Mumbai.The match, delayed by over two-and-a-half hours due to rain, turned one-sided soon after the Royals’ innings. Mumbai Indians crumbled early in the chase and were reduced to 46/5 inside five overs, losing key batters Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya for single-digit scores. Despite some late resistance, they finished at 123/9, slipping to their second consecutive defeat.Chasing 151, Mumbai’s troubles began in the very first over when Rickelton, after hitting a six, miscued a rising delivery from Jofra Archer and was caught by Dhruv Jurel. Suryakumar Yadav showed brief intent with a six but fell soon after to Nandre Burger, leaving Mumbai at 20/2.Sandeep Sharma then struck a crucial blow, trapping Rohit Sharma lbw – the sixth time he has dismissed the Mumbai skipper in the IPL – as the five-time champions slid further. Ravi Bishnoi tightened the screws by removing both Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma in quick succession, effectively ending Mumbai’s hopes.Earlier, Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start with Jaiswal hammering 22 runs in the first over off Deepak Chahar. Sooryavanshi then took on Jasprit Bumrah, smashing him for two sixes in a fearless display. Jaiswal continued the onslaught, hitting Trent Boult for back-to-back sixes as Rajasthan raced to 50 in just 16 balls.Sooryavanshi’s explosive knock ended when Shardul Thakur had him caught near the boundary, while AM Ghazanfar removed Jurel and skipper Riyan Parag. However, Jaiswal remained unbeaten till the end, ensuring Rajasthan Royals posted a match-winning total and climbed to the top of the table with three consecutive wins.



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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