বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:১২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Border 2: Ghar Kab Aaoge Lyricist Reacts To Javed Akhtar Refusing To Write For Sunny Deol Film | Bollywood News ঢাকা-১৭ তারেক রহমানের পক্ষে গণজোয়ার গড়ার আহ্বান আবদুস সালামের T20 World Cup: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs replace injured Tony de Zorzi & Donovan Ferreira; David Miller doubtful | Cricket News Border 2 Star Varun Dhawan’s Highest Grossing Films RCB sale: Adar Poonawalla to place ‘strong and competitive bid’; confirms plan to buy IPL franchise | Cricket News Ali Fazal’s Taped-Fingers Leave Fans Worried: ‘Hope He Is Okay’ | Video | Bollywood News Gujarat Giants 9/0 in 1.0 Overs | GG vs UPW, WPL Live Score: UP Warriorz win toss, opt to bowl Hichki To No One Killed Jessica, Top Rani Mukerji Films To Watch Before Mardaani 3 | Bollywood News নাগরিকদের ভাবনা শুনতে বিএনপির নতুন উদ্যোগ ২৮ জানুয়ারি ইনডেক্স এগ্রোর পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Border 2 Star Varun Dhawan’s Highest Grossing Films

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Border 2 Star Varun Dhawan’s Highest Grossing Films


Varun Dhawan will be seen alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in Border 2. Produced by T-Series, the film is set to release on January 23. Ahead of the release, here’s a look at Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing films.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Border 2: Ghar Kab Aaoge Lyricist Reacts To Javed Akhtar Refusing To Write For Sunny Deol Film | Bollywood News

Border 2: Ghar Kab Aaoge Lyricist Reacts To Javed Akhtar Refusing To Write For Sunny Deol Film | Bollywood News

ঢাকা-১৭ তারেক রহমানের পক্ষে গণজোয়ার গড়ার আহ্বান আবদুস সালামের

ঢাকা-১৭ তারেক রহমানের পক্ষে গণজোয়ার গড়ার আহ্বান আবদুস সালামের

Ali Fazal’s Taped-Fingers Leave Fans Worried: ‘Hope He Is Okay’ | Video | Bollywood News

Ali Fazal’s Taped-Fingers Leave Fans Worried: ‘Hope He Is Okay’ | Video | Bollywood News

Hichki To No One Killed Jessica, Top Rani Mukerji Films To Watch Before Mardaani 3 | Bollywood News

Hichki To No One Killed Jessica, Top Rani Mukerji Films To Watch Before Mardaani 3 | Bollywood News

২৮ জানুয়ারি ইনডেক্স এগ্রোর পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

২৮ জানুয়ারি ইনডেক্স এগ্রোর পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

নাগরিকদের ভাবনা শুনতে বিএনপির নতুন উদ্যোগ

নাগরিকদের ভাবনা শুনতে বিএনপির নতুন উদ্যোগ

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST