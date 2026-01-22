Border 2 Star Varun Dhawan’s Highest Grossing Films

Varun Dhawan will be seen alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in Border 2. Produced by T-Series, the film is set to release on January 23. Ahead of the release, here’s a look at Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing films.

Dilwale: First in the list is Dilwale with a worldwide collection of Rs 388 crore. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. (Image: Instagram)

Judwaa 2: Starring Varun Dhawan, Taapse Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, Judwaa 2 was released in 2017. The film racked in Rs 277.51 crore at the global box office. (Image: Instagram)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, the film performed well at the box office. It made a collection of Rs 201.07 crore at the global box office. (Image: Instagram)

ABCD 2: Also starring Shradha Kapoor, the dance film worked wonders at the box office. The film minted Rs 166 crore worldwide. (Image: Instagram)

Kalank: The film featured an ensemble star cast including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others. The film collected Rs 146.8 crore at the global box office. (Image: Instagram)

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: The actor featured alongside Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Kohli in the film. The romantic comedy raked in Rs 137.5 crore globally. (Image: Instagram)