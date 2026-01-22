BTS 2026 Arirang World Tour Tickets Go Live: Full Presale Timings, Cities And Cheapest Deals | Korean News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 22:44 IST

BTS tickets are officially on sale! From presale timings to city-wise schedules and tips to grab cheaper seats, here’s everything ARMY needs to know.

BTS will kick off their world tour in April 2026.

(Photo Credit : X)

ARMY, it’s finally happening. BTS are officially back, and the countdown to their highly anticipated return has begun. The global supergroup will release their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, on March 20, 2026, followed closely by their massive BTS World Tour 2026. As excitement peaks, fans across the world are racing to secure tickets for what is expected to be one of the biggest tours in recent memory.

The nearly year-long world tour kicks off this April in Tampa, Florida, marking BTS’ first time back on stage together since their “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour in 2022. Following a four-year hiatus, demand has skyrocketed, with tickets expected to sell out within minutes—if not seconds—once sales go live.

If seeing RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook perform live is on your 2026 bucket list, preparation is key. From understanding presale rules to logging in at the right time, knowing the process can make all the difference.

How To Get Early Access To BTS World Tour Tickets

Presale access for the BTS World Tour 2026 is exclusive to official ARMY fan club members. Presales run on January 22 and January 23 for select shows. To qualify, fans must register on Weverse and verify their ARMY membership by January 18 at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT).

Eligible members receive a 9-digit ARMY membership number starting with “BA,” which acts as the presale code. For shows in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, fans must use their US or GLOBAL membership number—though US membership takes priority if both exist. European and UK dates require a GLOBAL membership number.

For non-members, general ticket sales open on Saturday, January 24 via Ticketmaster and other authorised platforms, with timings varying by city.

BTS 2026 World Tour Presale Timings: City-Wise List

Presale times differ by location. Here’s when fans should log in for North American dates (local time):

Tampa: 9 a.m., Thursday, January 22

Mexico City (Day 1 & 2): 9 a.m., Friday, January 23

Mexico City (Day 3): 12 p.m., Friday, January 23

Stanford / East Rutherford / Chicago: 11 a.m., Thursday, January 22

Las Vegas (Day 1 & 2) / Baltimore / Toronto: 1 p.m., Thursday, January 22

Las Vegas (Day 3): 1 p.m., Friday, January 23

El Paso / Foxborough / Arlington: 3 p.m., Thursday, January 22

Los Angeles (Day 1 & 2): 3 p.m., Thursday, January 22

Los Angeles (Day 3 & 4): 3 p.m., Friday, January 23

Fans are advised to log in at least 15–30 minutes early to avoid missing out.

Where To Find The Cheapest BTS Tickets

Ticket prices reportedly start between $88 and $150, with premium seats climbing into the thousands. While Ticketmaster and Live Nation remain the safest options, resale platforms like StubHub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek may offer deals, especially closer to the concert date. Last-minute listings can sometimes dip below face value, though this strategy comes with risk.

First Published: January 22, 2026, 22:44 IST

News movies korean BTS 2026 Arirang World Tour Tickets Go Live: Full Presale Timings, Cities And Cheapest Deals