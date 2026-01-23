BTS World Tour Arirang 2026 Pre-Sale Tickets Sell Out Instantly; Karan Johar Defends Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling | Korean News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 22:22 IST

BTS prove their global dominance as Arirang World Tour tickets sell out within hours worldwide, while Karan Johar backs Varun Dhawan amid Border 2 trolling.

If anyone doubted BTS’ global pull after their military hiatus, the Arirang World Tour has erased all hesitation. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are officially back together, and the demand for their return to the stage has been nothing short of explosive. The moment tickets went live, ARMYs across the world went into overdrive, triggering sell-outs, digital queues, and international travel plans—all within hours.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out strongly in support of Varun Dhawan after the actor faced intense online trolling over his expressions in Border 2. Varun was particularly targeted for his smile in the film’s trailer and songs, with several social media users questioning whether he was suited for a war drama of this scale.

From television fame to the Shark Tank spotlight, Neha Marda is ready to take a big entrepreneurial leap and she’s doing it with a very personal story. The Balika Vadhu actor is set to appear on Shark Tank India Season 5, where her premium underarm roll-on brand finds itself under sharp scrutiny from the Sharks.

The international ambitions of White are growing bigger by the week. The makers of the Vikrant Massey-led thriller are now exploring a high-profile musical collaboration, with Jennifer Lopez being approached to lend her voice to a special anthem for the film. If it moves forward, the track is expected to anchor the film emotionally. The idea is to create something that travels beyond the screen.

Mammootty has officially announced his next film. The actor revealed that he is teaming up with legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for a new project titled Padayaatra, reuniting two towering forces after years.

