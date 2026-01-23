শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

BTS World Tour Arirang 2026 Pre-Sale Tickets Sell Out Instantly; Karan Johar Defends Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling | Korean News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
BTS prove their global dominance as Arirang World Tour tickets sell out within hours worldwide, while Karan Johar backs Varun Dhawan amid Border 2 trolling.

BTS shatter all doubts post-military hiatus as Arirang World Tour tickets sell out globally within hours; Karan Johar defends Varun Dhawan over Border 2 trolling.

If anyone doubted BTS’ global pull after their military hiatus, the Arirang World Tour has erased all hesitation. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are officially back together, and the demand for their return to the stage has been nothing short of explosive. The moment tickets went live, ARMYs across the world went into overdrive, triggering sell-outs, digital queues, and international travel plans—all within hours.

For More: BTS World Tour Arirang 2026 Tickets Sell Out Instantly During Pre-Sale; New Concert Dates Added

Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out strongly in support of Varun Dhawan after the actor faced intense online trolling over his expressions in Border 2. Varun was particularly targeted for his smile in the film’s trailer and songs, with several social media users questioning whether he was suited for a war drama of this scale.

For More: ‘Truth Will Always Prevail’: Karan Johar Defends Varun Dhawan After Border 2 Smile Trolling

From television fame to the Shark Tank spotlight, Neha Marda is ready to take a big entrepreneurial leap and she’s doing it with a very personal story. The Balika Vadhu actor is set to appear on Shark Tank India Season 5, where her premium underarm roll-on brand finds itself under sharp scrutiny from the Sharks.

For More: Shark Tank India: ‘Rs 200 Mein Milte Hai’ Neha Marda Faces Tough Questions Over Rs 999 Underarm Roll-On

The international ambitions of White are growing bigger by the week. The makers of the Vikrant Massey-led thriller are now exploring a high-profile musical collaboration, with Jennifer Lopez being approached to lend her voice to a special anthem for the film. If it moves forward, the track is expected to anchor the film emotionally. The idea is to create something that travels beyond the screen.

For More: Will Jennifer Lopez Sing World Peace Anthem For Vikrant Massey’s Film White?

Mammootty has officially announced his next film. The actor revealed that he is teaming up with legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for a new project titled Padayaatra, reuniting two towering forces after years.

For More: Mammootty Announces His Next With Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Film Titled Padayaatra

First Published:

January 23, 2026, 22:22 IST

