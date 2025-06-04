Advertise here
বুধবার , ৪ জুন ২০২৫ | ২১শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Bummer! RCB’s open bus parade celebrations cancelled in Bengaluru; reason revealed | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৪, ২০২৫ ২:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Bummer! RCB’s open bus parade celebrations cancelled in Bengaluru; reason revealed | Cricket News


Advertise here
Virat Kohli with the IPL trophy in Ahmedabad (Image via PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru team were in for a grand welcome back home after winning their maiden IPL crown against Punjab Kings. The final, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, saw RCB clinch the trophy thanks to a 6-run victory. While the award ceremony and post-match celebrations brimmed with jubilation, the franchise had also planned for an open bus parade back in Bengaluru.Those plans were dashed by the Bengaluru Traffic Police who have cancelled the event. While several fans were looking forward to it amid euphoria of first-ever IPL title, an official notification by the Traffic Police has confirmed that there will be no bus parade. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Due to felicitation function for RCB team at Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 PM to 6 PM, public are advised to avoid roads surrounding Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium from 3 PM to 8 PM,” read the post on Bengaluru Traffic Police’s X handle.

Bengaluru Traffic Police

Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of RCB’s title celebrations in Bengaluru

Furthermore, the authority stressed that there will be no victory parade and urged citizens to use public transport and metro instead of personal vehicles due to the paucity in parking space.

‘A particularly special feeling’: Andy Flower hails Virat Kohli, RCB after historic title win

The traffic advisory will disappoint many as not everyone will get access to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a prized ticket in the city, and open-bus parade was a perfect substitute.The parade was initially planned to start from Vidhana Soudha and end at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ওয়াকফ আইন নিয়ে বিতর্কের মধ্যেই বড় নির্দেশ জারি ইমাম-মৌলানাদের জন্য! তুঙ্গে বিতর্ক
ওয়াকফ আইন নিয়ে বিতর্কের মধ্যেই বড় নির্দেশ জারি ইমাম-মৌলানাদের জন্য! তুঙ্গে বিতর্ক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bummer! RCB’s open bus parade celebrations cancelled in Bengaluru; reason revealed | Cricket News
Bummer! RCB’s open bus parade celebrations cancelled in Bengaluru; reason revealed | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
ঈদ-উল-আজহার শুভেচ্ছা :সকলের সঙ্গে ঈদ আনন্দ ভাগ করে নিতে হবে : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
ঈদ-উল-আজহার শুভেচ্ছা :সকলের সঙ্গে ঈদ আনন্দ ভাগ করে নিতে হবে : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bangalore Girl Deepika Padukone Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Post After RCB’s Historic IPL Win
Bangalore Girl Deepika Padukone Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Post After RCB’s Historic IPL Win
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
একটি পক্ষ নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নিয়ে মিথ্যাচার করছে: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

একটি পক্ষ নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নিয়ে মিথ্যাচার করছে: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

 Here are the Most Common Symptoms and Signs

Here are the Most Common Symptoms and Signs

 What are the Side Effects Of Cough Syrup? Read Here

What are the Side Effects Of Cough Syrup? Read Here

 যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার রাষ্ট্রদূতকে অবাঞ্ছিত ঘোষণা

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার রাষ্ট্রদূতকে অবাঞ্ছিত ঘোষণা

 জবি নীলদলের নতুন কমিটির দায়িত্বগ্রহণ

জবি নীলদলের নতুন কমিটির দায়িত্বগ্রহণ

 ফয়’সলেকে ৭০০ শিশুকে নিয়ে চিত্রাঙ্কন-আনন্দ আয়োজন

ফয়’সলেকে ৭০০ শিশুকে নিয়ে চিত্রাঙ্কন-আনন্দ আয়োজন

 নাগরপুরে মহাসড়কের পাশে অবকাঠামো নির্মাণে প্রশাসনের নিষেধাজ্ঞা জারি

নাগরপুরে মহাসড়কের পাশে অবকাঠামো নির্মাণে প্রশাসনের নিষেধাজ্ঞা জারি

 শান্তিতে নোবেল পেলেন মারিয়া রেজা এবং দিমিত্রি মুরাতব

শান্তিতে নোবেল পেলেন মারিয়া রেজা এবং দিমিত্রি মুরাতব

 ডাস্টবিনে পড়েছিল ২ নবজাতকের মরদেহ

ডাস্টবিনে পড়েছিল ২ নবজাতকের মরদেহ

 নতুন শিক্ষাবর্ষের ২ পাঠ্যবই প্রত্যাহার

নতুন শিক্ষাবর্ষের ২ পাঠ্যবই প্রত্যাহার
Advertise here